When I first started building my business in English, I didn’t notice what I was actually doing. I thought I was creating content. Sharing value. Building a personal brand.

But looking back now, I can see it clearly: I was trying to convince people to work with me.

Every post carried this invisible weight. This subtle desperation. Look at me. I have 15 years of experience. I’m good at this. Please believe me.

I didn’t see it then, but I can feel it now. Which is funny, because I always see it in my clients and I’m constantly telling them: stop pushing and start pulling your next clients.

The problem with “convincing” energy

Here’s the thing about that kind of energy: it rarely brings clients. Sometimes it does, but not enough to build a business on…

And the worst part? You might not even notice it yourself. I certainly didn’t. I thought I was being helpful, generous even — sharing my knowledge, proving my expertise. But there’s a difference between sharing from abundance and sharing from a need to be seen. The first one feels like a gift. The second one feels like... a pitch. Even when it doesn’t look like one.

The reader probably can’t name it either. They won’t think “oh, this person is trying too hard.” They’ll just scroll past, feeling like something didn’t quite land. Like they read something that was technically fine, but it didn’t stay with them. They read what essentially was an ad about you — wrapped in value, sure — but still an ad. And they moved on.

Not because your offer was bad or your content wasn’t useful. But because the energy was off. And energy travels through words more than we’d like to admit.

The spiral that follows

When results don’t come, something predictable happens.

You start grasping. And I don’t mean in a dramatic, obvious way. It’s subtle. It looks like being proactive, and it feels like doing the right thing.

You post on more platforms because maybe you’re just not visible enough. Then you post more often. Sometimes multiple times a day, because the algorithm rewards consistency, right?

You buy another course, then another, because clearly you’re missing something that everyone else knows. There must be a strategy, a hack, a framework you haven’t learned yet.

Your inbox fills with other people’s newsletters. You subscribe to everyone who seems to have figured it out, searching for the secret formula hidden somewhere between their subject lines.

Your saved folder on Instagram overflows with tips you’ll “implement later.” Hundreds of posts. All waiting for that magical day when you’ll finally sit down and do all the things.

You’re throwing spaghetti at the wall and praying that something sticks.

The breaking point

And then comes the burnout where you just... stop believing it’s going to work.

The disappointment settles in. You’ve done everything “right.” You’ve been consistent. You’ve shown up. You’ve learned. And still nothing.

And then that thought creeps in: everyone else has figured this out except me. They have the same 24 hours, the same platforms, the same access to information. So it must be me. I must be the problem.

I was ready to quit. Genuinely.

But something in me decided to try one more time. I thought if hardly anyone is reading anyway, does it even matter what I write about? That thought was strangely liberating. And that freedom brought a completely different energy than before. So I wrote a post.

That post started spreading.

Then the next one did too.

And my inbox filled with people who wanted to work with me.

What changed?

Why am I telling you this? Why not stay quiet about the fact that after 15 years of building an active online presence, running a business, and working as a consultant, I couldn’t immediately win over global clients?

Because I believe every struggle is an opportunity to truly understand what we’re talking about. To actually learn something. I’m not just teaching this stuff. I live it. And no, that doesn’t mean flooding the internet with screenshots of my Stripe notifications.

On the surface, maybe nothing obvious changed. Same person. Same experience. Same expertise. Same platform.

Some would say I just got lucky. Right place, right time, algorithm gods smiling down on me. And sure, maybe there’s always an element of that.

But I know exactly what shifted: My energy and my intention changed.

I stopped trying to convince anyone that I was worth their attention. I stopped writing with this invisible audience in my head — the one I needed to impress, to prove myself to, to win over.

Instead, I started writing because I wanted to enjoy the process, and I had something to say that felt important to me.

I wrote in my own voice and my own style. That analytical, connect-the-dots, let’s-see-this-clearly style that everyone told me wouldn’t work. “People don’t want to think that hard,” they said. “They want entertainment. Quick tips. Easy wins. Make it snackable.”

So I tried to be snackable for a while. It didn’t work because it wasn’t me.

Here's what I learned: people wanted me. And if you're reading this, I'd bet they want you too — not a watered-down, algorithm-friendly version, but the real one. Your perspective. Your way of seeing things. The things only you notice, explained the way only you explain them.

What comes easily is you

If you go deep, stay deep. Don’t let anyone convince you that your depth is a problem. That’s how you attract the people who love depth, and they’ll become your best clients, your most loyal readers, your real community.

If you’re playful, stay playful. If you’re intense, stay intense. If you’re slow and thoughtful, that’s your pace.

Whatever you are, there’s always a perspective, a style, a format that actually fits who you are. And that’s where you do your best work. Not where you’re forcing yourself into someone else’s mold.

What comes easily to you isn’t a weakness. It’s a signal.

For the longest time, I believed that if something came easily to me, it must be worthless. If it felt natural, surely everyone could do it. So I kept chasing the things that felt hard, thinking that’s where the value was.

Turns out, that’s completely backwards.

The things that come naturally to you are often the things others find remarkable. Your ease is someone else’s impossible.

This is what magnetic actually means

Stop forcing yourself into formats that drain you. Focus on what feels light. What you actually enjoy creating. What makes you look at the finished piece and feel genuinely proud.

That’s what becomes magnetic.

Your genuine enthusiasm — the kind you can’t fake — is contagious. It travels through the screen and people feel it, even if they can’t name it.

That’s what it means to be magnetic as a creator. It’s not a skill you learn in a course. It’s what happens when you stop performing and stop giving a sh*t about what others think.

For me, this ease and enthusiasm came alive on Substack. It’s the place where I can finally write what I actually think — usually complex ideas, but simply explained.

So please, put your need to fit in on a different shelf today and write a post that comes from curiosity, from enthusiasm, one that feels like you, not from wondering how many people will click on it.

Warmly,

Andi

