Creating content is my lifeblood. I can say this out loud now, though I was ashamed of it for a long time. My hobby is creating content, and my work is creating content. It’s part of my Human Design to share what I experience, see, and think with others. And my creativity manifests in this too—I love taking photos, making videos, and writing.

When Instagram launched, a friend messaged me: “You’re going to love this, it’s made for you.” And she was right. That moment, that place, it changed my life. Social media became my work, where I created content for others, and my hobby, where I told my own story.

I don’t want to stop communicating online, but I do want it to mean something. I want it to feel good. And that’s exactly what’s been disappearing from social media for me...

Instead of sharing and self-expression, only numbers and performance matter. People copy each other while everyone grows more frustrated in constant comparison. We fight for seconds of attention, only to be scrolled past in the next second. Algorithms dictate what and how we should do things, acting as invisible bosses who throw us crumbs as rewards.

The Burnout We Don’t Talk About

We’ve been sold a story about influence. A very specific story.

The old influence model told us:

Everywhere = successful

Constant content = relevant

Fast = winning

Likes = value

And so we ran. We showed up on every platform. We posted daily. We chased trends. We optimized for algorithms. We burned ourselves out trying to be “enough.”

But here’s what actually happened:

The burnout became chronic

The comparison became unbearable

The “I should be doing more” anxiety became our baseline

We started to believe the problem was us

Too slow. Too quiet. Too introverted. Not ambitious enough.

But what if the problem was never us?

What if the problem was the model itself?

The Day I Left Instagram Hustle Behind

I didn’t make a big announcement; there was no dramatic post.

I just... stopped forcing it.

Stopped pretending that posting daily was something I could keep up with. Stopped telling myself that being “on” all the time was the only way to build something real. Stopped feeling guilty for wanting to write instead of editing Reels.

And then I stumbled onto Substack.

Honestly? At first, it felt weird. Too quiet. Too slow. Like I was missing out by not being in the middle of all the noise.

But then something clicked.

People actually read what I wrote. They responded with real thoughts, whole paragraphs, and not just emojis or keywords fishing for auto-replies.

And they came back. Week after week. Not because some algorithm decided to show them my stuff, but because they wanted to be there.

And I realized: this isn’t just a platform change.

This is an influence model change.

What New Influence Actually Looks Like

Something fundamental is shifting.

The way we think about influence, about showing up online, about building something that matters—it’s all changing. And I couldn’t be happier about it.

Let me show you what this shift actually looks like:

Old influence: Being everywhere

New influence: Being anchored somewhere meaningful

Old influence: Constant content

New influence: Consistent presence

Old influence: Chasing algorithms

New influence: Building your world

Old influence: Visibility

New influence: Integrity

Why This Works (Especially for Us)

And by “us,” I mean the overthinkers, the burned-out rebuilders, and the introverts who finally found a place where we don’t have to torture ourselves to extrovert protocols.

Substack works because:

It’s introvert-friendly. You don’t have to turn your life into cinematic Reels; you can sit on your couch in pajamas and just write.

It’s depth-oriented. It’s not about grabbing attention with a “spontaneous fall” or flashing text. It’s about your posts giving something real to the reader because people here genuinely read what you write.

It’s sustainable. You can build something here without burning out. You don’t need to post 3 notes daily or write 5 long posts per week. One great note a day, and one post per week does the job.

It’s timeless. Your content doesn’t disappear after 24 hours. People find and respond to your posts weeks (even months) later. What you write today can still matter tomorrow.

It’s authentic. People come here because they want to hear you. This is a colorful space with different stories, approaches and opinions.

And here’s the part that matters most:

What you’ve been calling “too slow”? That’s sustainability.

What you’ve been calling “not busy enough”? That’s focus.

What you’ve been calling “too introverted”? That’s the capacity for deep work.

Why This Shift Is Happening Now

The average attention span dropped to 8.25 seconds in 2025, down 33% from just ten years ago. Deep reading habits have declined by 39% between 2014 and 2024, thanks to autoplay videos and endless scrolling.

We’ve literally been trained to consume less and skim more.

But here’s the thing about training: it doesn’t kill the need underneath. It just makes us hungrier for what we’re missing.

And what we’re missing is depth. Real connection. The ability to actually think about something for longer than the time it takes to double-tap.

Meanwhile, Substack hit 5 million paid subscribers in March 2025, adding about a million new subscribers every quarter. More than 52 publications on the platform are making over $500,000 a year.

People aren’t just showing up for depth; they’re paying for it.

So Here’s My Question for You

What if you stopped trying to be everywhere?

What if next year wasn’t about “how many platforms can I show up on” but about “how deeply can I root somewhere meaningful”?

What if the new influence isn’t about noise, but about truth?

The future isn’t built on being everywhere.

It’s built on being fully present somewhere that matters.

The new influence is depth.

And if you’re reading this right now, maybe it’s because you’ve been feeling this for a while. You just needed someone to say it out loud.

So here it is:

If you’re building your Substack—you’re building your future. Right now.

And that future? It doesn’t require you to be everywhere.

It just requires you to be deeply, courageously, authentically here.

Warmly,

Andi

P.S. If you’re thinking ‘okay, but HOW do I actually do this?’—that’s exactly what I help with. My paid subscribers get practical guides that break everything down step-by-step. And every week, I’m in the Q&A chat answering questions and helping you make it real. Come build with us.