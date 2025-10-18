Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Bollinger's avatar
Beth Bollinger
Oct 18

I feel like you wrote this post just for me, Andi. I just love all of it. Thank you🧡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest's avatar
Zsolt Kohalmi The Late Harvest
Oct 18

Andi,

Your post made me relax. Being 81, I am one of the pre-Facebook generation. I was not on every platform, only on a very few, and only seldom. My presence was forced by my grandchildren, since it was the only way to be in communication with them. Then the urge came from within to share the experiences of my adventurous life. The urge yo tell my story. I happened to drop in Substack. Trying to learn the trade of writing hasn't been easy. The explanations I received were written on the language of multi-platform social media practitioners. I am bombarded with

building a huge audience, numbers that frighten me more than attract. Teaching me monetise my writing by way of teaching what I haven't mastered myself. (Aki tudja csinálja, aki nem tudja tanítja). I fiercely deny that I burned out, but I did need a pause.

I will continue, "my way", hopefully more relaxed with my modest size audience. Supported by my also modest pension, I will tell my story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Andi Bitay and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andi Bitay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture