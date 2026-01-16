A few days ago, on a strategy call, my client asked me what I’d think if she started building her Substack with a general post explaining what her topic actually means. I stopped her right there: if I want to know what something means, I’ll ask ChatGPT.

It sounds harsh, but stay with me.

I remember when this used to work. Ten years ago, I started my first blog with a post called “What is minimalism,” and it was fine. It did what it was supposed to do, laid the foundation, gave my readers a starting point, established my topic.

But that was a different internet. Back then, there was still space to be the person who explains things. If you could articulate a concept clearly and make it accessible, that was genuinely valuable. People would find you, bookmark you, come back to you as a reference.

That world doesn’t exist anymore.

Today, information is everywhere

It’s free, it’s instant, and your audience doesn’t need you to tell them what something is because they can get that faster than you can write it.

What they can’t get from anywhere else is you: your perspective, the connections you make that nobody else makes, the thing you notice that everyone else walks past.

I see this pattern constantly with creators who are just starting out. They feel like they need to “establish” themselves first, prove they know their stuff, build credibility by covering the basics before they can say anything interesting.

But you don’t build credibility by saying general things; you build it by saying what only you can say.

I know. You’ve heard this a thousand times.

“Find your unique voice.”

“Be different.”

“Stand out.”

😴

I heard it too, for years, and I nodded along without really getting it because I thought it meant I needed to have some big, groundbreaking idea, something nobody had ever said before, some secret knowledge that would make me special.

It’s not about that at all.

There’s no secret

What actually makes you different is the combination of your personality, your life situation, your taste, and your lived experiences. And the way those things inevitably color everything you say, even when you’re not trying.

Think about a simple example: imagine the phrase “be yourself” spoken by a young woman covered in tattoos, and then imagine the same phrase spoken by an older man in a tailored suit. Same words, completely different meaning. You immediately associate something different with each of them — a set of values, a backstory, a personality, a whole life that led to this moment.

The words don’t change, but who says them changes everything.

So you don’t need to say something revolutionary. You just need to leave room for the details that make you you to come through, and trust that those details are doing more work than you realize.

A few weeks ago, a new client reached out and told me she wanted to work with me because she saw I was Eastern European like her, and that alone felt like an important connection point. Another one said she first noticed me because I mentioned being an introvert, and something about the way I talked about it just clicked for her in a way other people’s content didn’t.

Neither of those things had anything directly to do with content strategy or Substack growth. And yet, both of them led exactly there.

This is what I mean when I say the general post era is over.

It’s not that explaining things is bad… What builds something is when people read your writing and feel like they found someone who sees the world the way they do, or challenges them in a way that feels personal, or simply makes them think “finally, someone said it.”

That doesn’t come from covering the basics. It comes from showing up as yourself — not the polished, professional version of yourself, but the one with the specific life, the specific perspective, the specific way of putting things that nobody else has because nobody else has lived your exact combination of experiences.

The question isn’t “what should I explain?” The question is “what do I actually want to say?” And maybe more importantly: who am I when I say it?

Warmly,

Andi

Psst. If you’ve read this far, you’re the only ones who know about this.

I told myself: goodbye January glow-up, hello sustainable building. And the best way to start building sustainably is to take an honest look at where you are right now, what’s already working, and what could change right away.

So I’m offering the Substack Audit at a discount I’ve never given before. You’ve always loved this service, so I hope this makes a few of you happy :)