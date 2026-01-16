Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stella's avatar
Stella
4d

This is so true. That’s why I’m not sure that I believe there will be a great rise of ‘expert’ influencers/creators. People don’t want information. They can get that easy. They want opinions, stories and perspectives

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
Ella's avatar
Ella
1d

I loved, loved this article—thank you so much for sharing it. I believe that’s exactly what you said: today, people aren’t looking for explanations, but for connection.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andi Bitay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture