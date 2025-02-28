Want to know what’s holding your Substack back? My new Substack Audit gives you a detailed strategy review + actionable next steps. Limited spots available.

We’re obsessed with growth.

The online space is drowning in it. Growth gurus on every platform. Growth hacks in every newsletter. Growth metrics in every dashboard. Everyone’s talking about it, everyone’s chasing it, everyone’s measuring their worth by it.

And even if you never cared about growth before? You start to. Because when everyone around you is optimizing for it, when every success story is about someone who “10x’d their audience,” when the entire conversation is built around scale, you feel it. That pressure. That nagging voice that says: “Maybe I should be doing that too.”

It’s like being at a party where everyone’s doing the same thing, and suddenly, you’re the odd one out if you’re not. So you join in. Not because you want to, but because the alternative feels like... failure.

I’ve fallen for it. Multiple times. Built things I thought I “should” build. Chased metrics I thought I “should” care about. Followed strategies that worked for someone else, convinced they’d work for me too.

Here’s what we forget in all of this:

Growth is not the same as building capacity.

You can 10x your audience overnight, but your ability to serve them, connect with them, create for them? That doesn’t scale at the same speed.

The infrastructure—your systems, your creative process, your clarity on what you’re actually building—needs time to develop. And when growth outpaces that development, things crack.

You’re not “not ready” because you should have waited. You’re overwhelmed because you prioritized the wrong metric. Numbers over foundation. Reach over depth. Visibility over sustainability.

I know this because I lived it.

The Myth We’re All Sold

Growth is the ultimate flex. More followers. More revenue. More offers. Bigger launches. Bigger stages. Bigger everything.

Substack is full of posts about “How I Gained 5,000 Subscribers in 10 Days” and “Growth Hacks to Skyrocket Your Audience.” But there’s far less talk about how to write content that keeps people coming back. How to deepen connections with your readers. How to build something that isn’t just big but meaningful.

No one tells you that fast growth can be just as overwhelming as no growth at all. The hidden costs of scaling too quickly? Burnout. Loss of creative control. Feeling like you’ve built something you no longer recognize.

And here’s what nobody says out loud: the guilt.

The quiet voice that whispers, “If you’re not growing fast, you’re not doing it right.”

Quality Over Quantity

Slow growth isn’t sexy, but it’s solid. It gives you time to refine your voice, master your craft, and build something that lasts.

When you grow too fast, you risk losing touch with why you started in the first place.

You start saying yes to things that don’t feel aligned just because they seem like the “right” opportunities.

You start measuring your worth in metrics instead of impact.

The businesses and creators who play the long game are the ones who build legacies, not just viral moments.

What I Stopped Doing (And You Can Too)

After I crashed and burned, I had to rebuild everything. Not just my business, my entire relationship with growth.

Here’s what I stopped doing:

❌ I stopped posting on a rigid schedule “because consistency”

Consistency doesn’t mean frequency. It means showing up in a way that’s sustainable for YOU.

❌ I stopped trying to be everywhere at once

You don’t need to be on every platform. You don’t need to repurpose every piece of content seven different ways. You don’t need to show up in every space where your “ideal client” might be.

Visibility doesn’t equal impact.

❌ I stopped comparing my chapter 3 to someone else’s chapter 20

You see someone at 10K subscribers and think, “What am I doing wrong?” But you don’t see the years they spent getting there. You don’t see the failed launches, the pivots, the moments they almost quit.

Their path is not your path. Their timeline is not your timeline.

❌ I stopped treating slow growth like a problem to fix

This was the big one.

I used to think slow growth meant I was doing something wrong. That I needed to optimize harder, post more, be more strategic.

But slow growth isn’t a bug. It’s a feature.

It means you’re building something sustainable. Something that fits your life, not the other way around. Something that won’t collapse the moment you need to step away.

Practical Slow Growth Strategies

So how do you actually embrace slow growth in a world obsessed with speed?

Set aligned growth goals. Instead of fixating on metrics, focus on impact. How do you want to grow? What feels sustainable? What would success look like if it wasn’t measured in numbers?

Redefine success. What if success wasn’t about how many people follow you, but about how deeply you connect with the ones who do? What if it was about creative fulfillment, not vanity metrics?

Build sustainable habits. Instead of chasing trends, develop a creative rhythm you can actually maintain.

Nurture your audience. Stop worrying about getting more followers and focus on serving the ones you already have. Create content that makes them feel seen and valued. Reply to their comments. Ask them questions. Build relationships, not just a list.

Protect your energy. Your business should support your life, not consume it. If something feels unsustainable, it probably is. And that’s not weakness, it’s wisdom.

If You’re Reading This and Wondering If You’re “Enough”

Let me say this clearly:

If you’re reading this right now, and there’s a voice in your head whispering, “But I should be growing faster, right? Everyone else seems to have it figured out...”

I know that voice.

You see someone else at 10K subscribers while you’re still at 300. You watch them launch a product that sells out in hours. You read their success stories and think, “What’s wrong with me?”

Here’s what I need you to hear:

There is no secret.

There are only different paths. Different timelines. Different definitions of success.

You chose something different. You chose to build something that fits YOUR life. That respects YOUR energy. That feels like YOU.

The slow path isn’t the easy path—it’s the brave one. Because it means resisting every message that tells you you’re not doing enough, not moving fast enough, not being enough.

You are not behind or lazy. You are not failing.

You’re building something that will last. Something that won’t require you to sacrifice your mental health, your family time, or your creative joy to maintain.

And when you look back five years from now?

You won’t regret growing slowly.

You’ll be grateful you did.

Okay, so let’s talk about it!

What are your feelings about slow growth? Tell me in the comments!

Leave a comment

P.S. Want me to personally audit your entire Substack? Apply to my Substack Audit, where I’ll review your About page, homepage, content structure, and monetization strategy, and send you a detailed report with specific improvement recommendations.

If this was useful…

If you found this guide helpful, the best way you can support my work is by sharing it with someone who’d benefit from it too.

Substack grows through word of mouth — every time you forward a post, you’re helping me reach more creators who need these insights. And I’m grateful for that. 🤍

Share