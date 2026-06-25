A few days ago, I invited our community over on Substack Chat to co-create today’s article with me. I wanted to try a brand-new format: a structured Q&A collaboration dedicated entirely to your current business, branding, and lifestyle dilemmas.

From the very beginning, the goal was simple: this is a space where Substack creators get seen. I promised to feature the creators behind the questions and link directly back to their publications, giving them some well-deserved extra visibility. The response was incredible, and the dilemmas pitched below are ones almost every writer faces at some point. Go check out their corners of the internet!

A quick note before we dive in: This co-creation opportunity and priority Q&A spotlight is a feature I will absolutely be running again. If you want to make sure your name, question, and Substack are featured in my upcoming articles—boosting your own visibility while getting tailored strategic feedback—upgrade your subscription to join us inside The Paid Corner. Paid members also get instant access to my private mentoring chat and my library of one-page blueprint PDFs. Upgrade here

Let’s dive into your brilliant questions.

1. On Navigating Mid-Career Shifts & “The Void”

Emma Walsh - The No Kids Club

“Navigating a lot of life change at 40... I’d love to hear about the biggest shifts you’ve had in your career, what drove them, and what you’ve learnt? Also, how did you motivate yourself to keep going on Substack in the early days when it felt like you were talking into the void?”

My Response: Navigating big transitions and career shifts around this chapter of life is a massive, potent space for reinvention.

Looking back, my biggest shift was leaving the corporate world ten years ago when I became pregnant with my son. I started freelancing as a social media manager just for the flexibility, honestly believing it was only a temporary, one-year fix. Thank goodness I thought that! If my perfectionist, overthinking mind had realized I was actually launching a “proper business,” I would have started analyzing, weighing every risk, and probably gotten too paralyzed to ever take the leap—missing out on all the incredible things that followed :)

I’ve co-founded a fashion store, built a magazine, launched a blog and podcasts, and eventually moved into personal brand consulting, ultimately going global in English. But here is the most important lesson I’ve learned: You don’t need to figure out the final destination before you start moving. If you try to pre-determine exactly what is possible, you limit yourself. Just initiate the process, do the work, and watch which doors open. I thought my English content would just bring me a few social media clients. Instead, I built a Substack and completely redesigned how I spend my days. Trust the process, take the pressure off “knowing the end goal,” and just choose the next aligned door that opens for you.

2. On Changing Your Niche and Handling Unsubscribes

Julianne Buonocore - Friday Night Readers

“After many years of lifestyle content in a specific niche, I have added a writing/business pillar using ‘bridge posts’ and separate sections so people can choose to unsubscribe from this section. I’m still wondering whether there’s more I can do... I’m guessing it still may be jarring for some longtime followers.”

My Response: Using Substack Sections and bridge posts is an incredibly smart way to protect your audience. The next step is to connect the two worlds through your personal narrative. Your audience isn’t just in love with your topic; they are in love with your unique worldview. If you take the core values and aesthetics of your original lifestyle niche and apply them to your new business pillar, your audience won’t see an awkward fracture, they’ll see your natural evolution.

Having been through several of these pivots myself, I’m going to tell you a comforting truth: it is mathematically impossible to shift your direction without a few people unsubscribing. And that is completely okay.

Some longtime followers simply stay subscribed out of habit, even if they’ve outgrown the content. This minor clearing out creates space for high-intent readers who are actively looking for your new pillar. Don’t sit back and wait to see “how the business shakes out” before committing. Go all in. Quite often, the people who leave actually end up returning once your new direction fully matures.

3. Sustainable Offers for “Slow Creators”

CAMILLE MENDOZA - The Creator's Pursuit

“I’d love to hear your thoughts on paid offers that are sustainable for ‘slow creators’ who work in bursts of energy. I’ve personally enjoyed participating in group experiences but have realized that I really struggle hosting them because mothering littles right now is quite the chaotic schedule to be going on lives and running an ongoing group chat.”

My Response: There is a massive, exhausting myth in the online space that high value requires your physical, live presence. It’s completely false. In a noisy world, people don’t want more calendar appointments; they want flexibility, structure, and peace.

As a “slow creator,” you aren’t selling your hourly attendance; you are turning your deep thoughts and systems into scalable assets. The key to balancing a chaotic schedule with a paid offer is asynchronous delivery and digital assets.

Think premium micro-courses delivered via short, high-value audio notes or structured one-page PDFs that you create whenever you have a burst of energy. Alternatively, consider private Substack sections with deep-dive exclusive essays, or asynchronous mentoring (like voice-message support via apps like Voxer), where clients ask questions on their time, and you reply when the kids are asleep. When your audience sees you protecting your energy and refusing to burn out, you aren’t just selling a product; you’re modeling the exact lifestyle they want to achieve.

4. Moving Readers from “Resonance” to “Readiness”

Kathi Weber - Soul Water Musings • Kathi Weber

“Many of us write about personal transformation through our own stories. My readers deeply resonate with what I share, but what helps someone make the leap from resonance to readiness? What helps a reader recognize they are ready to move from self-guided exploration into a more supported journey?”

My Response: This is the exact intersection where storytelling meets business. While sharing your personal story builds resonance (”I feel exactly the same way!”), it takes a clear framework to build readiness.

Writers who successfully bridge this gap take their personal experiences and map them into clear phases or patterns. When a reader sees a structured map of transformation, they can instantly identify their exact bottleneck. Suddenly, their journey feels less chaotic, and hiring you becomes the logical next step to get past that specific block.

Secondly, you need to articulate the “readiness signs” and the hidden costs of staying stuck. Hold up a gentle mirror in your writing. Ask questions like: “How long have you been trying to solve this alone? Is spending another year in this loop worth your time?” Normalize the act of seeking help. If you couple this with low-barrier, highly autonomous entry points, moving from a passive reader to a supported client will feel like a natural, safe step rather than a terrifying leap.

5. Profundity vs. Digestibility (and Flatlining Subscriber Counts)

Colleen - Selfishly Expressed

“I struggle between profundity vs digestibility. I want top of funnel, but I don’t want to water down my ideas in service of the damn funnel! Also, what do you think the problem is if someone hasn’t gotten a new subscriber in a month? 👀”

My Response: You absolutely do not need to dilute your brilliant, deep thoughts to attract new readers. The secret isn’t watering down the ideas; it’s layering your access points.

Think of your Substack as a home: your top-of-funnel content is a beautifully welcoming front door, not a hollow room. You can take a profoundly heavy concept and package it into a punchy analogy, a crisp list, or a striking graphic. You aren’t changing the weight of the idea; you are changing the format so it is bite-sized and easy to sample. Once they cross the threshold, they will happily read your 3,000-word deep dives.

Second, if your subscriber growth has completely flatlined for a month, it’s almost never a reflection of your talent. It’s a logistical issue. Look at your stats: if you have zero traffic (views), you have a distribution problem. You need to actively leave the island of your dashboard and use Substack Notes, cross-recommendations, or external platforms to let people know you exist. If you do have traffic but no one is subscribing, you have a positioning problem. Audit your “About” page, make sure your bio states exactly who you help within 5 seconds, and never forget to explicitly include a clear Call to Action (CTA) to subscribe.

6. How to Use the Substack Discover Tab Strategically

Alisha Nicole - Salty Insight

“How best to use the discover tab here on Substack? I tend to get sucked into all the things I’m personally drawn to and have been wondering about whether it matters to be more business strategic as Substack is where I’m rebuilding my career.”

My Response: The Discover tab is an incredible digital rabbit hole! Getting lost in it as a reader is wonderful for creative inspiration, but if you’re rebuilding your career here, you have to split your screen time into two modes: The Curious Reader and The Strategic Networker.

When you shift into strategic mode, set a timer. Your goal is no longer just finding things you like, but finding where your ideal audience is already hanging out.

Locate established creators in your niche or adjacent fields. Look at who is leaving comments, and look at who those creators are recommending. Use your strategic time to leave thoughtful, high-value comments on those posts, connect with potential collaboration partners, and observe what topics are sparking the most engagement. Treat the Discover tab less like an entertainment app and more like a bustling networking room.

7. Maximizing Your First Substack Collaboration

Becky Meloan - What's Our Next Book

“I’m planning my first collaborative article with another Substacker. Do you have any advice about the best approach, or things we need to remember to do to make it work on Substack? Our goals are to bring value to our current subscribers and find new readers...”

My Response: Collaborations are easily one of the most powerful, organic engines for growth on this platform. To make it a massive success, you need to actively cross-pollinate your introductions and calls to action.

Don’t just drop a shared post into your feeds. Write a custom introduction explaining exactly why you admire your co-author and why your two distinct fields intersect so beautifully. At the very bottom of the post, create an unmissable, dedicated section introducing each other’s newsletters with a direct subscribe link and a 1-sentence hook on what new readers can expect to find there. (Use Substack’s built-in “Co-author” settings so both of your profile bubbles and names automatically display at the very top of the post!)

Secondly, treat the launch like a mini-campaign. Don’t just hit publish and walk away. Coordinate with your partner to share punchy quotes, behind-the-scenes thoughts, and graphics across Substack Notes and your other social channels throughout the entire week. By introducing your partner to your audience with genuine, high-trust enthusiasm, you build a bridge that readers will happily cross to explore both of your worlds.

8. On Using Substack as a Top-of-Funnel for External Offers

The REKTelligence Report

"My free report is getting slightly over 1 new sub per day, which feels too slow. My goal is to keep it free and use it to generate trust and revenue from my website offers. Is this a viable path? Would a lead magnet help accelerate growth? I wonder if I'm too focused on Substack and need to do more on X and LinkedIn."

My Response: Your path is completely viable. And I want to gently reframe how you see that growth rate: one organic subscriber per day means one high-intent reader choosing you. That is not slow. That is compounding.

That said, if you want to test a lead magnet, don’t overthink it. Build a minimum viable version, run it for two weeks, check the data, and iterate. Fast execution beats a perfect plan every time.

On X and LinkedIn: the issue isn’t that you’re too focused on Substack. The issue is that Substack isn’t an island. Use it as your anchor. Then treat the other platforms as simple distribution channels: short, punchy insights that point people back to your newsletter or your offers.

9. On Building One Brand That Holds Everything

Sophia World - The Naked Series - narrated by Sophia

"Can I stick to having everything under one main brand, SophiaWorld? My Substack, The Naked Diaries, sits under it. I also write about solo travel and coined the term 'travel mode.' Someone suggested I rebrand as Happy Solo Adventure, but I don't want to chase trends. My real message is about encouraging people to be themselves and grow."

My Response: Don’t rebrand. Happy Solo Adventure would shrink everything you stand for into a niche, and your mission is much bigger than that.

What you need isn’t a new brand, it’s a clear hierarchy. Sophia World is your personal brand umbrella. The Naked Diaries is your Substack publication. S.I.P., solo travel, “travel mode” — these aren’t separate brands. They’re pillars of the same universe.

And here’s what ties them together beautifully: solo travel is the perfect metaphor for your whole message. Navigating life’s chapters alone, showing up for yourself, moving forward regardless of your situation. When you write about travel, connect it back to that inner journey. The content becomes one coherent story instead of scattered topics.

Which of these dilemmas resonated with you the most?

Let’s keep the conversation going! Drop your own thoughts, breakthrough moments, or follow-up questions in the comments below.

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