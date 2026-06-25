Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Dzulie P.'s avatar
Dzulie P.
2d

This format reads so smoothly. What I like most is that the questions didn't just make me curious about the answers. They also made me curious about the people asking them and curious to explore their writing. Andy, thank you for proving that innovation is always possible!

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Kathi Weber's avatar
Kathi Weber
1d

Andi, thank you so much for including my question. It honestly meant a lot to see it featured, but even more than that, your response gave me several genuine breakthroughs.

Your response to my question about moving readers from resonance to readiness gave me a framework I've already started applying. The idea of mapping personal experience into clear phases so a reader can locate their own bottleneck was the missing piece I didn't know I was looking for. I went back to my latest article with fresh eyes and restructured it around exactly that idea.

I also loved how practical your advice was about using Discover more strategically. The suggestion to look at who established creators are recommending and who is thoughtfully engaging in their comments gave me a completely different way to think about building relationships here. That's something I can put into practice immediately.

Thank you for creating opportunities like this that not only help us learn but also help your community be seen. I'm incredibly grateful you included my question, and I left with pages of notes and a lot more clarity than I came with.

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