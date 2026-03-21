Scroll through any Instagram coach’s page today and you’ll find the same advice that was circulating five years ago: use these hooks, post at this time, write your captions like this, build your funnel, go viral. The language might have shifted slightly. Reels replaced trial reels, carousels came back, hooks got shorter, ManyChat took over the comment sections. But the underlying model hasn’t changed at all, it’s still about one thing: how to get more people to see your stuff.

And here’s the thing: It’s not that the advice is wrong, exactly. It’s that it’s no longer honest.

Most of these coaches know that what they’re teaching has become unreliable. They know that Instagram’s algorithm has turned growth into something closer to a lottery. You can do everything “right” and still get nowhere. They know this, but they keep selling the same playbook because that’s what they built their business on.

Every now and then, the mask slips. A coach posts something like “I wish Instagram would just show my posts to my followers.” And then the next day, it’s back to “Here are 5 hooks that will triple your reach.” There’s a quiet dissonance running through the whole space, and creators on both sides of it can feel it.

Meanwhile, the people following the advice are exhausted. They’ve tried the hooks, they’ve done the reels, they’ve posted consistently for months, and the results are... inconsistent. Their followers don’t see their content. Their engagement is unpredictable. They feel like they’re performing for an algorithm, not connecting with real people, and when the results don’t come, they assume they’re the problem.

They’re not the problem.

The ebook lady

Let me give you an example that made this very clear to me.

There’s a woman on Instagram who grew a new account incredibly fast. Thousands of followers in a very short time. Impressive, right? But here’s what she doesn’t talk about much: she had a previous account with a large existing audience, and she directed that audience to her new page. So from day one, she had a built-in boost of several thousand people. On top of that, her new account had a compelling narrative, a career pivot story that naturally drew attention and curiosity.

These two ingredients, an existing audience and a unique personal story, are not replicable. They are specific to her situation.

But now she’s teaching others how to make money on Instagram with an ebook. Her advice? Create your ebook in Canva, build an audience, and promote it in your content. That’s it. As if the audience-building part is just a minor step you can figure out along the way, not the actual hard part that took her years and a pre-existing following to solve. And let’s be honest: those who built their audience years ago, when Instagram was a very different platform, had a massive head start that simply isn’t available anymore.

This is textbook survivorship bias. “Do what I did” sounds like a strategy, but it’s really just a story. The most important ingredients, the ones that actually made it work, are invisible in the recipe.

And this is what frustrates people the most. They follow the recipe, it doesn’t work, and they think they’re bad cooks. They’re not bad cooks. The recipe was incomplete from the start.

The deeper problem

Here’s what I think is really going on. The entire Instagram advice industry is built on a model that made sense five or six years ago, when organic reach was predictable and the platform rewarded consistent effort. Back then, you could teach people a system: post this type of content, use these hashtags, engage for 30 minutes a day, and you would grow. It wasn’t magic, but it was reliable enough.

That world doesn’t exist anymore.

Instagram has become deliberately unpredictable. The algorithm changes constantly. What works this month might not work next month. A piece of content can get 50 views or 50,000 views, and the difference often has nothing to do with quality or strategy. The platform itself is designed to keep creators guessing, because a creator who’s always trying to figure out the algorithm is a creator who keeps posting.

So what happens when the platform becomes a slot machine, but the advice industry keeps selling it as a skill game? You get a massive gap between promise and reality. And that gap is where all the burnout, frustration, and self-doubt lives.

The Instagram coaches aren’t bad people. I’ve been one of them for a decade. Most of them genuinely want to help, but they’re trying to give predictable answers on a platform that has made predictability impossible. They’re stuck.

What if it’s the wrong question?

I’m not anti-Instagram. I think it’s still a useful platform. People discover new voices there, enjoy inspiring content, and yes, some people do grow and succeed. That's real. I'm not dismissing it.

But I think the question most people are asking, “How do I win on Instagram?”, might be the wrong question entirely.

What if, instead, the question was: what role should Instagram play in my larger ecosystem?

Because when Instagram is the center of your entire online presence, you’re dependent on a platform that was designed to be unpredictable. Your content disappears in 24 hours or gets buried by an algorithm you can’t see or understand. You have no way to reach your own audience directly. You can't build trust. You just have a hope that the algorithm will be kind today.

But when Instagram is just one piece of a bigger picture, something shifts. It stops being a source of anxiety and starts being what it’s actually good at: a storefront. A place where people get a glimpse of who you are and what you think, and not the place where your deepest work lives, not where your most loyal audience gathers, not where your income depends on daily performance.

Your home base, the place where you do your real work, should be somewhere you actually own. A newsletter. A blog. A podcast. A Substack. Somewhere the algorithm doesn’t decide who gets to see what you made.

Instagram is the storefront, not the living room. That reframe changes everything. You’re not there to educate or go deep. You’re there to give people a taste. A fun snippet, an inspiring moment, a behind-the-scenes look at what you’re working on. Small tips, not full lessons.

Don’t take it so seriously. You’re not building your brand on Instagram. You’re showing people what interests you, what you’re obsessed with, what your story is, how things are going. You’re giving them a reason to be curious. And then you’re letting that curiosity lead them somewhere deeper, to the place where your real work lives.

That takes the pressure off completely. You don’t need to chase trends. You don’t need to perform. You can just be there, be interesting, repeat the things that matter to you, and let the right people find their way closer.

Looking forward

The creators who are going to thrive in the next era of the internet are not the ones who crack the Instagram code. They’re the ones who exist beyond it.

They entertain on Instagram. They tell stories there, share what they’re obsessed with, give people a reason to pay attention. But they don’t stop there. They take the connection deeper somewhere else, through long-form content that builds real relationships over time. A newsletter, a blog, a podcast, a Substack.

That combination is powerful. You’re fun and visible on Instagram, but you’re building something lasting somewhere else. And platforms like Substack are especially interesting here, because they’re not just a publishing tool. There’s a built-in audience there, a discovery engine of its own. You’re not writing into a void. You’re writing into a community of readers who are actively looking for depth.

The creators who figure out this balance, being light and entertaining on social media while going deep on a platform they own, are the ones who won’t panic the next time Instagram changes its algorithm. Because their real work, their real audience, their real income doesn’t depend on it.

One that starts with a simple question: where is your home?

Warmly,

Andi

New to Ditch the Templates? I’m Andi, a content strategist and Substack coach helping entrepreneurs, writers and experts build a business around who they are, using Substack as their engine for growth, connection and paid conversions.

If this post made you think about your own Substack and whether it’s really working the way you want it to, you might be ready for a Substack Audit. I’ll look at your publication with fresh eyes and give you honest, actionable feedback on what’s working, what’s not, and what to focus on next.