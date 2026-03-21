Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefanie Schoen's avatar
Stefanie Schoen
3h

I'm curious your thoughts on why you think that is different on Substack? I feel like everyone with large followings also falls into 2 umbrellas - either 'teaching' you how to grow, or brought a following from elsewhere. There is a built in audience on all these platforms... I love it here, but I'm not sure it's really any different?

Reply
Share
Averie In Real Life's avatar
Averie In Real Life
1h

So much great insight here! This, so true: "Instagram has become deliberately unpredictable. The algorithm changes constantly. What works this month might not work next month...and the difference often has nothing to do with quality or strategy. The platform itself is designed to keep creators guessing, because a creator who’s always trying to figure out the algorithm is a creator who keeps posting."

When one thinks about what's good for the platform (not the creator) to constantly churn out content in hopes of cracking the code, that feeds the insatiable content monster and IG wins and like going to a carnival or a casino, the creator only wins very intermittently.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andi Bitay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture