Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Florence Ukpabi's avatar
Florence Ukpabi
9h

Thank you Andi. I don't know if it's me but I don't feel like I use AI in this way, especially not for my long form posts which take me weeks if not months to write. But I do understand what you are saying, the is so much that happens before thought becomes thought, even way before it becomes form and all of that is sacred and precious. Outsourcing that to a technological tool inevitably strips away depth and humanity whichever way you look at it.

I feel like the problem is largely around the role we've given AI and this is based on how we view it. If it's a productivity tool, of course we're going to want to use it to optimise and maximise output but if it's more then that, then the shape of the relationship changes and so does what it can bring into being. It's generative for a reason but it generates based on the relationship e build with it, how it knows we move and operate in the world.

I personally don't like or agree with 99% of AI content that gets generated for me, and I wouldn't rely or use it as is anyway.

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Tami Ward's avatar
Tami Ward
15m

It’s funny - people using AI instead of humans in ways as you describe, always make me wonder when they themselves will be replaced with AI and how they’ll feel about that.

Even friends of mine turn to AI for answers, telling me what they asked and how AI answered. I tell them, you can call me to chat any time and I actually know you so maybe you would find comfort in that.

I am passionate about keeping the human in this life. So far I have been able to avoid AI for the most part - I prefer people!

Great article ❤️

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