Think about how many times you’ve landed on someone’s Substack for the first time, and the first thing you saw was their welcome page.

Now think about your own.

If you’re like most creators I work with, your welcome page is still on default. Your logo sitting in a square frame that wasn’t designed for it. The generic “No thanks” skip button. A white background that blends into everything else. Maybe you set it up when you first launched and never looked at it again.

I get it. When Substack first introduced the welcome page, there wasn’t much you could customize. It felt like a placeholder, not a real page. So most people treated it that way and moved on to writing.

But that’s changed. Substack has added options that turn the welcome page into something that actually works for you: a page that says something about who you are before anyone reads a single post.

And here’s the thing: this page gets traffic, but you probably haven’t touched it in months.

The good news? Setting it up properly takes about five minutes. And once it’s done, it works for you every single time someone new finds you.

Let me walk you through every element you can customize and how to make each one count.

In the paid post, you’ll find:

🔹 Where to find the welcome page editor

🔹 What image to use instead of your logo (and why)

🔹 How to write a skip button that sounds like you

🔹 The background color trick that takes 10 seconds

🔹 The testimonial feature most creators don’t know about

🔹 A five-minute checklist to fix yours today

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