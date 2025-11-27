There’s a moment that happens to every creator.

You’ve been writing for months, maybe years. You’ve published dozens of posts. You’ve tried different topics, angles, voices. And somewhere along the way, you stop being able to see yourself clearly.

You know you have something valuable to say. You know your work helps people. But when someone asks, “What do you write about?” or “Why should I pay for your Substack?”, you hesitate.

The Problem With Being Inside Your Own Work

Last week, a client told me something that stuck with me.

She’d been writing on Substack for 18 months. Good content, loyal readers, but she couldn’t figure out her positioning. She’d rewritten her About page seven times. Every version felt forced, like she was trying to sound like someone else.

This is the paradox of being a creator: you’re so immersed in your own thinking that you can’t step back and see the patterns. You can’t identify what makes you different because it feels normal to you. You can’t spot your unfair advantages because they’re just... you.

And when you can’t see yourself clearly, everything gets harder. That’s when you need a new perspective.

Why I Made This Week’s Gift

Here’s what I believe: AI can’t replace the work I do with clients in Strategic Substack Audits. It can’t read between the lines of what you’re not saying, be human and empathetic with critical thinking, and see the upcoming trends.

But it can be a damn good starting point.

And if you give it the right prompt—one that’s designed specifically for Substack writers trying to figure out their voice and monetization strategy—it can give you insights that shift everything.

That’s what this week’s gift is.

What This Prompt Does Differently

Most AI prompts for creators are too vague or too tactical.

They ask surface-level questions (”What’s your niche?”) or give you generic advice (”Post consistently!”). They reflect what you already know back at you without adding anything new.

This prompt is different.

It’s designed to:

✅ Surface your blind spots — What are you overlooking about your own voice and positioning?

✅ Identify monetization gaps — What could you be selling that you’re not?

✅ Show you underserved audience segments — Who wants what you have but you’re not speaking to them yet?

✅ Give you positioning statement variations — Different ways to articulate who you help and how

✅ Create a 90-day monetization roadmap — Concrete next steps, not just inspiration

It doesn’t just tell you what you’re already doing. It shows you what you could be doing.

What You’re Getting This Week

1. How to Use This Prompt — Step-by-step guidance on what content to feed the AI for best results

2. The Full Prompt — Designed specifically for Substack writers who want clarity on voice, positioning, and monetization

3. What to Do With Your Results — How to process the insights and turn them into action without getting overwhelmed

The goal isn’t to get answers you blindly follow. The goal is to get a fresh perspective that helps you see yourself more clearly, so you can make better decisions about your content, your offers, and your strategy in 2026.

Quick Reminder

We’re in Week 2 of the Holiday Gift Campaign. Here’s how it works:

Week 1: The Substack Positioning Workbook ✅

Week 2: The Prompt That Shows You What Your Readers Would Pay For (this week)

Week 3: Coming next Thursday

Week 4: Coming in two weeks

Holiday Pricing Update

Annual subscriptions are on a sliding discount through December:

Week 1: 25% off — EXPIRED

Week 2: 20% off — THIS WEEK

Week 3: 15% off

Week 4: 10% off

The earlier you upgrade, the better the rate.

🎁 This Week’s Gift: The AI Prompt

Paid subscribers get the full four-week system, plus any bonus content I add along the way. And this week, you’re saving 20% on annual.