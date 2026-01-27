Before we jump in: if you’ve been staring at your Substack wondering why it’s not growing the way you hoped – you’re not alone, and it’s probably not your writing. I have a few audit spots open for February if you want me to help you figure out what’s actually going on. Apply here.

I’ve been doing Substack audits for months now – over 30 at this point. And somewhere around audit number 15, I started noticing a pattern.

The creators who are stuck? They’re not doing anything wrong, exactly. They’re just doing what made sense two years ago. The problem is: Substack in 2025 isn’t Substack in 2023. The platform changed. The audience changed. The strategies that used to work quietly stopped working, and most people didn’t notice.

Let me show you what I mean.

1. The “Paywall Everything” Model

What people tried: Lock your best content behind a paywall. If it’s valuable, people will pay.

Why it failed: They didn’t.

Think about it. Someone just found you. They don’t know if your writing is worth $5 a month yet. They haven’t built trust with you. They don’t know your voice, your perspective, your way of seeing things.

When everything is paywalled, there’s no way in.

What works instead: Strategic paywall placement.

Your free content builds trust and shows people how you think. Your paid content gives them depth, access, or something they can’t get anywhere else.

The best paid tiers I’ve seen aren’t about “more content.” They’re about a different kind of value – community, direct access, implementation support, behind-the-scenes.