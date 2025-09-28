Here we are again with the weekend backstage pass. The messy, real stuff that happens between the polished posts. The decisions that almost didn’t happen, the thoughts that almost stayed in my head.

Because honestly? This week was all about false starts and finally finding clarity.

Today I’m writing from this beautiful green garden

What’s Really Happening in My Business

You want to know something embarrassing? In the past two weeks, I started writing three different ebooks. Three. And I scrapped every single one of them.

Then I stepped back and looked at my inbox.

The questions weren’t about advanced monetization or psychological frameworks or complex content strategies. They were much more fundamental: I signed up for Substack and I love it, but now what? How do I make this the center of my business? How do I actually grow here? I’m excited but completely overwhelmed… where do I even start?

So I’m writing the ebook I should have started with:

Coming soon

This is my approach to Substack, the sustainable, joy-centered way that actually works long-term. Because most of the questions I get aren’t technical. They’re about feeling overwhelmed, comparing themselves to others, losing the love for writing in the pursuit of growth.

I decided on this because it’s what I wish someone had given me when I started.

Life Unfiltered

For the first time in years, we didn’t take a real vacation this summer. No trip abroad, no long lazy break… just the usual rhythm of home, work, and routines. And now, as the gray Hungarian autumn settles in, I can feel how much I missed that reset.

Every year, our little escape to Italy is what refuels me. The sunshine, an Aperol, the slow joy of eating pizza while people wander past. It’s the place where I remember myself beyond deadlines and content calendars.

Now I find myself staring out at overcast skies, aching a bit for Mediterranean light. It feels almost like homesickness for somewhere that was never really home :)

Last summer in Lucca

So I’m doing something I rarely do: planning a spontaneous escape. When the next school break comes, we’ll slip away to Italy for just a few days. Not a full vacation, but enough to remind me there’s a whole world waiting beyond my laptop screen.

Mind Shifts

I get this question constantly from readers and clients: “How long should my Substack posts be? How often should I publish? Which days work best?”

There’s nothing wrong with these questions; they’re perfectly reasonable. But here’s what I’ve noticed: people use these technical details to avoid the harder, more important questions.

Instead of asking “How often should I post?” ask “What do I want to give my readers, and how much time do I need to do it well?”

Instead of “How long should my posts be?” ask “What story am I trying to tell, and how much space does it need?”

Instead of “Which days work best?” ask “When do I write my best work, and when are my people most ready to receive it?”

I saw this same pattern when I was doing Instagram strategy. Clients would spend hours debating whether to post a Reel or a Carousel, whether videos should be 5 seconds or 15 seconds, whether to post once a week or three times. Meanwhile, they weren’t posting anything because they were paralyzed by these decisions.

But when they flipped the approach - when they started with “Who am I serving and what do they need?” - suddenly the tactical questions answered themselves.

The format doesn’t matter if the message is unclear. The frequency doesn’t matter if you don’t know why you’re showing up. The timing doesn’t matter if you’re not connected to your purpose.

Warmly,

Andi

P.S. If you’re thinking about leveling up your Substack, I’m still offering that audit I mentioned. I’ll take a deep look at your setup - from your about page to your monetization strategy - and give you a detailed report on what’s working and what isn’t. Plus, you get a quick-win checklist with things you can fix right away. Click this link to apply.