For a long time, I wanted to prove myself on Substack. Prove that I’m smart. That I’m good at what I do and can teach it to others. That I can sell. That I can grow a big subscriber list.

That was one of the hardest periods of my life.

Nothing really worked. And more importantly, nothing really felt right. I loved writing, but my business wasn’t growing because of it.

Until I hit rock bottom emotionally, and finally said to myself: I’m drawing a line here. Enough.

Enough advice on how I should be doing things. Enough business tips, webinars, podcasts, and digital products that led nowhere. I needed silence. I needed to just… be myself.

So I took an honest look at my strengths, what actually comes easy to me. Because here’s the tricky part: we tend to believe that if something comes naturally to us, it must not be worth much. Everyone can do that, right?

Yeah, no.

In 2025, I gave myself permission to:

share my perspective on where the digital world is heading

geek out about small innovations and ideas, and let that enthusiasm be contagious

observe, connect the dots, and share the patterns I see in the bigger picture

dig into the psychology behind how people consume content

simplify things that seem complicated

show what I actually value, even when I don’t have it all figured out in my own life (working on it, always)

And suddenly, things started working. Easily. Joyfully.

The strategic part – for paid subscribers

I know what you might be expecting here.

A content calendar. A posting schedule. A list of collaborations I’m planning. Maybe some growth tactics, a launch timeline, a revenue goal with nice round numbers.

That’s not what you’re going to get.

Not because I’m holding back, but because that’s not how I work. I’ve tried building that way, and it made me miserable. I had spreadsheets and strategies and absolutely no joy in any of it.

So my strategy for 2026 looks different. It’s not a plan, it’s a set of decisions. Principles I’m committing to, ways of working I’m protecting, things I’m saying no to even when the internet tells me I should say yes.

This is the real stuff. The behind-the-scenes of how I’m thinking about my business, my content, and my creative life this year.

(This is also how I work with my clients – honest strategy built around who you actually are. If you want that kind of support, Pocket Mentoring or a Substack Audit might be a good fit.)

Take what resonates. Leave what doesn’t. And if something here makes you rethink your own approach, that’s exactly what I’m hoping for.