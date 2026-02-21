Hey, this is new.

You’re looking at the first edition of my Monthly Digest. Every month, I’ll share a book, a “member” spotlight, posts worth reading, strategies that worked, and what’s shifting in the online space. The first part is free for everyone. The second part is for paid subscribers only. Come chat about any of it in Chat, I’ll be there.

OK. Let’s talk about February.

We Need Your Art: Amie McNee

Last year, I caught myself in a place I didn’t expect: I had completely lost my creativity. Not my productivity, my creativity. And for someone who experiences business and content creation as a form of creative self-expression, that loss hit hard.

I knew I needed to do something about it, so I started looking for what could bring the spark back. That’s when I found Amie McNee’s We Need Your Art through her Substack.

This book did something quiet but powerful. It made me more experimental. Braver. I stopped being afraid that using colors, visuals, and playful design in my work would make me less credible. I started enjoying making graphics again, putting images together, writing with more freedom.

That creative momentum is what brought Bloom Your Substack to life this year. The whole program is built on the belief that your Substack should feel like yours, and that starts with giving yourself permission to create boldly.

If you’ve been feeling creatively stuck, or if you’ve been holding back because you’re worried about being “too much”, this book is for you.

Every month, I introduce you to someone from this community who is building their own world on Substack.

Meet Erin Parekh, functional medicine nutritionist, writer of The Art of Nourishment.

Andi: Describe your work in one sentence that your grandmother would understand.

Erin: I help women understand what their bodies are trying to tell them — by connecting symptoms, lab results, and daily habits — so they can feel steady and strong again.

A: What’s one thing you stopped doing that made your life/business better?

E: Comparing myself to peers. I unfollowed a lot of accounts and stopped chasing trends, which gave me the space to step into my own voice and authority. The shift from “keeping up” to “leading with my perspective” changed everything.

A: What would you tell your Day 1 self on Substack?

E: This isn’t just a newsletter — it’s an ecosystem. Use Notes, start conversations, and treat it like a living publication, not a side project. Have a plan, but leave room for it to evolve with you.

A: What shifted in you since you started showing up here?

E: Clarity. The more consistently I write, the clearer I am about who I’m speaking to and what I stand for. Substack has sharpened my messaging in a way social media never did.

A: What are you working on right now that excites you most?

E: A mini-rebrand! I’m having so much fun with it. I’m sharpening my copy, simplifying my offers into a cohesive ecosystem, and saying yes to more collaborations and podcast features this year.

A handful of posts that stopped me mid-scroll this month. Some made me think, some made me feel, all of them are worth your time.

This Is Goodbye I've followed Louise for a long time. She's leaving her online business to become an electrician — and the way she writes about entrepreneurial loneliness and losing her optimism is one of the most honest things I've read this year. This one will sit with you.

New Publication Design Settings, Recipe Embeds & More Substack just updated its design settings — custom headers, drag-and-drop sidebar, welcome page colors, and undo after saving. If you haven't touched your theme editor in a while, now's the time.

How to Make Room for the Work You Actually Want to Do I had the pleasure of working with Kayti as a consultant and she's a wonderful human. This post is about buying a historic building, letting go of what no longer fits, and making physical and mental space for what's next. Beautiful, honest writing.

Community Is a Buzz Word A sharp breakdown of the difference between audience and community — and why most brands get it wrong. If you're building something on Substack, this will challenge how you think about the people around you.

