Two years ago, I was burning out in a small European country’s media market. I’d spent 15 years building a career there — starting in journalism, then blogging, then eventually running my own business as an Instagram coach. By that point, I’d been doing social media consulting for years, and I missed writing. Not captions — real, longer pieces, the kind I used to write as a journalist and blogger, but I couldn’t figure out how to bring that back into my life. I’d hit a plateau in my business, not just financially but in every way that mattered.

Then two old dreams came together: writing long-form content again, and building something internationally, in English. I decided to try.

It didn’t go smoothly. I started on Medium with results that barely registered. From there, I found Substack, but I didn’t find my voice right away. I treated it as an experiment, which honestly was the only way I could handle the silence on the other end.

I remember the exact moment when experimenting turned into joy. I’d taken my son to the local pool and left my phone in a locker. A few hours later, I picked it up and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Likes and comments under one of my posts. People had actually read what I wrote and left real, thoughtful, long responses. They didn’t give my content a few seconds of attention. They sat with it.

That feeling was almost like a drug. And even though I kept searching for my path after that — I changed my publication’s name and focus twice — it was that honest, real communication that carried me through every pivot.

I haven’t grown a massive audience. 5,000 subscribers doesn’t sound like much in this world. But that number was enough to completely change my career, my self-worth, and the way I see what’s possible.

And in two years — and after working with over 100 Substackers — I’ve learned a lot about how this platform works, what it means to build here, and what I’d do differently if I were starting today.

1. Finding your voice takes time, and that’s fine

I changed my publication’s name and focus twice before landing on Ditch the Templates. Twice. Looking back, I don’t regret either pivot. Each version taught me something about what I actually wanted to say and who I wanted to say it to. If you’re in your first year and still figuring it out, that doesn’t mean you’re failing. It means you’re doing the work. The creators who seem like they had it all figured out from day one? Most of them didn’t. They just deleted the evidence.

2. Don’t follow people who brought their audience from somewhere else

This one could save you months of frustration. There are creators on Substack who already had tens of thousands of followers on Instagram or a big presence somewhere else. Substack is just an extension for them, a place to share behind-the-scenes content with an audience that already knows and loves them. That’s a completely different game. If you’re starting from zero, building a personal brand and a business at the same time, you need a different approach. Don’t compare your growth to theirs. Don’t copy their strategy. What works when people already trust you doesn’t work when nobody knows your name yet.

3. This is not a newsletter. Think of it as a series.

A lot of people treat Substack like an email list where each post is a standalone message, sent and forgotten. I think about it differently. My posts are episodes in an ongoing series. They reference each other, build on each other, and together they create something bigger than any single piece could. This means your publication needs a direction. Not a rigid content calendar, but a clear sense of where you’re heading and what you’re building toward. When someone discovers you and scrolls through your archive, they should feel like they’ve found a body of work, not a random collection of emails.

4. Your Substack is your website. Treat it like one.

Substack has evolved far beyond a simple newsletter tool. It’s closer to having your own website now, so treat it that way. Think about how your page looks when someone lands on it for the first time. Can they figure out what you’re about in a few seconds? Can they navigate your content easily? Is your About page doing real work, or is it an afterthought? Make your publication a place that’s inviting to explore, not just a chronological stack of posts that you need to scroll through from top to bottom.

5. The snowball effect is real, but it’s slow

The beginning is quiet. You publish, and almost nothing happens. You publish again, and maybe a little less nothing happens. It’s tempting to conclude that it’s not working. But here’s what I’ve seen, both in my own experience and working with over 100 creators: the posts compound. Something you wrote three months ago starts showing up in Substack searches. Someone shares an old post in a Note. A new subscriber reads your latest piece, then goes back and reads five more. Each post makes every other post a little stronger. It’s a snowball, but you have to keep pushing it long enough for gravity to take over.

6. This is a writer’s platform, and I hope it stays that way

I’ll just say it: Substack is not a video platform. It’s not a podcast paradise. Whatever new features get added, it is, at its core, a place for people who write. And I genuinely hope it stays that way, at least in its proportions. We have plenty of places online for short-form video and audio content. We don’t have many places left where long-form writing is the main thing, where readers come expecting to actually read. That’s rare and worth protecting.

7. 5,000 subscribers changed everything

In the world of social media metrics, 5,000 is a small number. I know that. But those 5,000 subscribers were enough to completely transform my career. They led to consulting clients. They gave me the confidence to position myself internationally instead of staying in my small local market. They changed my self-worth and how I see what’s possible for me. The lesson isn’t that numbers don’t matter. They do. The lesson is that you need far fewer people than you think — if those people actually care about what you’re writing.

8. Paid content is not about hiding your best work

One of the biggest misconceptions I see is that going paid means putting your best posts behind a paywall. It doesn’t. Your free content is what builds the connection, sparks curiosity, and delivers real value. Your paid content goes deeper, it adds the practical side, the frameworks, the specifics. It’s not about restriction. It’s about depth.

9. The direct connection with your readers changes everything

On Instagram, you’re performing for an algorithm. On Substack, you’re writing to people who chose to hear from you. That difference sounds subtle, but it changes everything. When someone replies to your post with a thoughtful paragraph, when a reader tells you that something you wrote made them rethink their approach — that’s not engagement metrics, that’s a real conversation. And it’s the thing that keeps you going when the growth is slow, when you’re doubting yourself, when you’re wondering if any of this is worth the effort.

10. Don’t rely on one platform, but focus on building one

This might sound contradictory, so let me explain. Relying on a single platform is risky. But trying to build on multiple platforms at the same time is almost impossible; you’ll spread yourself too thin. If you decide to go all in on Substack, give it about 80% of your attention until it starts gaining momentum. Learn what your audience wants. Figure out how to deliver your message in a way that resonates. Build real relationships. You can pull back later, but that early focus is what makes the difference. And I don’t want to sugarcoat this: behind every Substack that looks like it’s working, there’s real work. Failures, restarts, experiments, self-doubt, and big ideas that didn’t pan out. But if you’re obsessed and excited about what you’re building, the work comes easy.

🎂 It’s DTT’s birthday and you’re invited

Ditch the Templates turns two this month, and I’m celebrating with a birthday deal: right now, an annual subscription costs 50% less than paying monthly. As a paid subscriber, you get access to the full archive, plus extra resources, frameworks, and the paid subscriber chat where we talk through the things that don’t make it into posts.

Join as a paying subscriber

Two years ago, I left my phone in a locker at the pool and came back to something I didn’t expect. I’m still not over that feeling. Thank you for being on the other side.

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