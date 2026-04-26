Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

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Bob Savar's avatar
Bob Savar
2d

This really landed for me. I’m retired now, writing about pickleball on Substack and coaching players here in Florida, and the biggest surprise of this stage of life is how different “success” feels once you’re no longer inside the career machine. You start to see how much of the old script was momentum, not intention.

What you wrote about “enough” is the part I wish someone had said out loud 30 years ago. In coaching, I see the same shift happening on the court — players stop obsessing over rankings and start caring about the quality of their days, their health, their community, their joy. It’s the same recalibration you’re describing, just in a different arena.

Your son wanting to cook and make YouTube videos made me smile. That’s the new ladder: get good at something you love, share it, and let the right people find you. It’s a healthier story than the one most of us grew up with.

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V.'s avatar
V.
2d

Posted a similar reflection today—I am walking through this in real time, right now, with my job of 16 years ending this Friday. I’m Gen X but leaning Gen Z in what really matters as I look for a new job and career. Life matters more than titles, period. At this point, I want to coast, not climb!

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