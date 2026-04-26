It’s Sunday morning. My 10-year-old son asks me which job will make him a lot of money when he grows up. I’m 40, and my own ideas about my career fell apart not that long ago. I’m drinking my coffee and I don’t know what to answer.

I couldn’t tell him become a doctor, a lawyer. I couldn’t even say find a job you like and eventually you’ll become a senior or a leader. The stable job is dead. The career ladder is dead. Making good money by time, by status, by expertise alone — dead.

So what did I tell him? Learn English in school. Find something you love doing and share it with others. We don’t know how the world is shaping, not in the next decade, but in the next year. Right now, his plan is to cook and make YouTube videos about it. Fair enough to start with.

But here’s the thing that stayed with me long after breakfast. It wasn’t what I said. It was what I didn’t say. I didn’t say: make as much money as you can. I didn’t say: climb as fast as you can. And the fact that none of those sentences even crossed my mind told me something about how much my own definition of success has changed.

The script we all got

I grew up in Hungary, but the story I absorbed was universal. Work hard. Get a degree. Get a good job. Get promoted. Buy a flat and a car. Build a career that looks impressive on paper. Repeat until retirement.

Nobody questioned it. Success had a shape: a title, a salary, a trajectory that went up. If you had the right connections, you climbed faster.

But here’s what the data tells us now: the Deloitte 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, found that only 6% of Gen Z consider reaching a senior leadership position as a primary career goal. Six percent. The career ladder that our entire generation was built around? The next generation doesn’t even want to climb it.

And it’s not because they lack ambition. They’re redefining what it means to grow at work — prioritizing work-life balance, meaningful work, and learning opportunities over titles and corner offices.

They watched us burn out, yes. But they saw entire industries restructured overnight. They saw AI replace junior roles in months, not decades. And at the same time, they saw people build careers from a laptop.

The burnout generation

About 66% of millennials report moderate or high levels of burnout, making them the most affected generational group, according to a report.

I know this isn’t just a statistic because I lived it. I followed the script for a decade. Corporate jobs, agencies, media, journalism, TV, social media — I climbed from senior roles to management. From the outside, it looked exactly like it was supposed to. I was busy. I was producing. I was performing.

And I was deeply unhappy. The kind of unhappy you don’t even recognize at first because everyone around you is doing the same thing and calling it normal.

The story we were sold

The problem wasn’t just my job. It was the entire operating system underneath it.

The story we were sold was never really about having enough to live comfortably and feel safe. It was about climbing, competing, optimizing, repeating. More money meant more success. A bigger title meant more credibility. Slowing down meant you were falling behind.

And what did this story actually produce? The U.S. ranks 23rd in the 2026 World Happiness Report, continuing a long-term decline from its peak of 11th in 2011. The country that exported the hustle dream to the rest of the world is getting less happy by the year.

Meanwhile, the happiest countries in the world are Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Costa Rica, and Sweden — places with strong institutions, high trust, and robust social safety nets. Not the countries with the most billionaires or the most aggressive hustle culture. The ones where people actually have time to live.

What pulled me out

What pulled me out, ten years ago, was becoming a mother. It broke the rhythm long enough for me to start freelancing, then consulting, then building my own business from scratch. I never fully planned it. It just kept happening because every time the old world called me back — with titles, salaries, impressive company names — I said no.

But I’m not writing this as a success story. I’m writing this because I can feel another shift happening right now, and I don’t think I’m the only one.

The portfolio career is no longer a fringe idea. Unemployment is rising across industries. And something quieter is shifting underneath all of it: people are starting to untie their sense of worth from their job title. How you spend your time is becoming more important than what’s written on your LinkedIn.

A lot of people frame this as a crisis. And maybe it is. But I also see something else in it: a crack where something better might come through. It’s too early to tell whether what’s coming will be easier or harder, but the fact that an entire generation is asking different questions about work, success, and what a good life actually looks like? That’s the beginning of something.

The question nobody taught us to ask

We were taught to ask how do I get more? Nobody taught us to ask what is enough for me?

That question sounds simple. It is not.

Because “enough” forces you to define what you actually want. What kind of mornings do you want? How much money do you actually need to feel safe and free?

In other words: people are already building what I call an Enough Business, they just don’t have a name for it yet.

It’s not a business model, it’s a belief system.

An Enough Business is built for sufficiency instead of endless scale. It means enough revenue to sustain a life you actually enjoy. Enough visibility to attract people who get you. Enough structure to feel stable without feeling trapped.

It’s not anti-ambition. I am ambitious. I care deeply about my work. I want to grow, learn, and build something meaningful. But I’ve stopped confusing ambition with the compulsion to have more of everything all the time.

Building my Substack to 5,000+ subscribers took real work. The kind that requires you to think deeply, show up honestly, and trust that the right people will find you. It’s slower, quieter, and it actually lasts.

This is what enough looks like for me right now: writing long-form content, working with clients I genuinely care about, and having mornings where I drink my coffee slowly. Being present when my son talks about his YouTube cooking channel.

For you, enough will look different. There’s no template for it.

What I want my son to know

When my son said he wants to cook and make YouTube videos, my first instinct wasn’t worry. It was relief.

When he asked that question, he started exactly where most of us would: money. But by the time we finished talking, his answer wasn’t about giving up on money — it was about how he’d get there. Not through climbing, not through titles, but through something he’s genuinely obsessed with. He figured that if he gets really good at something he loves and shares it with people, the money will follow.

And honestly? That logic makes more sense to me now than anything the career ladder ever promised. Money matters. Money is freedom. But the path to it doesn’t have to run through decades of doing work that drains you. A growing number of young people are redefining achievement through personal fulfillment, creative autonomy, and the ability to sustain a healthy life outside of work. Not because they don’t care about earning well, but because they’ve seen that the old route doesn’t guarantee it either.

Warmly,

Andi

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