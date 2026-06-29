Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
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Another great post Andi. There is so much ‘same old, same old’, here with Substack advice, with thousands of likes, but you do exactly what you recommend and stand out in your quite, thoughtful way. Thank you!

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