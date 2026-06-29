We’ve all been there. You look around Substack, Instagram, or LinkedIn, and it feels like a thousand other people are saying the exact same thing you want to say.

It’s deflating. It makes you feel like the world is already full of experts, and there’s simply no room left for you.

And if you follow the standard blueprints, you might actually be right. If you use the same templates, the same visual styles, and the same sanitized “professional” tone as everyone else in your niche, you will blend into the background.

But there is a different way to build.

You don’t need to shout over the noise to be noticed. You just need to stop hiding the exact things that make you impossible to replicate.

Here are three ways to shift from being generic to being memorable.

1. Mismatch the expectations

Look at the unwritten rules of your industry and intentionally break them. If you write about serious financial topics, and everyone else is using sharp corporate lines with deep blues and greens, what if you paired that heavy knowledge with a playful, minimalist design? Contrast creates curiosity.

2. Introduce your “side-interest”

You don’t exist in a vacuum. If you write about business strategy but spend your weekends cycling through the city or collecting vinyl records, bring that into your ecosystem. If you love psychology, analyze your main topic through that specific lens. It’s the combination of two seemingly unrelated worlds that creates a unique signature.

3. Own your demographic and nuances

When I first started writing in English on Substack, I secretly worried that being European would be a disadvantage. Then I realized that my specific combination is exactly what makes me memorable: I am 40, a non-native English speaker with an accent, introverted, and highly sensitive. I love content creation, personal branding and connecting the dots to understand the big picture.

What are you hiding? Your tattoos? Your corporate past? Your background? Your soft spots? Your weird sense of humor?

I’m willing to bet that the exact thing you’re trying to edit out is where your true strength lies.

Lean into your gentle, controversial truth

Standing out also means being willing to say what you actually believe, even if it goes against the mainstream narrative of your industry.

Open any guide on Substack or social media growth, and you’ll see the same obsessive focus: how to build a funnel, optimize your conversion, and reach that elusive 6k-a-month mark.

But here is my controversial truth: business metrics are the wrong starting point.

The real reason to share your voice is the experience of self-expression. You should write because the act of creating makes you feel good. When you lead with tactics, you burn out. When you lead with what you actually want to express, you build a sustainable ecosystem. Get the fulfillment right first, and the financial strategy comes once you actually enjoy the work you’re putting out.

This truth of mine acts as a filter. It instantly screens out people who just want a fast, aggressive growth blueprint. But it draws in exactly who I want to work with: deep-thinking, highly experienced people who feel alienated by typical high-pressure marketing.

Being “controversial” doesn’t mean being loud, annoying, or contrarian for the sake of clicks (we have enough influencers doing that). It’s a gentle filter that whispers to the right people: You belong here.

Time to do the work: your un-hiding checklist

If you want to move from blending in to standing out, grab a notebook and answer these three prompts:

The 5-Word Identity: Write down 5 adjectives you want people to associate with your Substack/brand. Look at your last three posts: how do these words actually show up? If they don’t, how can you let them in?

The Alignment Network: Who is someone you could collaborate or connect with who already embodies this energy?

Your Quiet Stance: What is something that everyone in your industry accepts as “the right way,” but you secretly disagree with?

Your homework for this week: Take that quiet stance and test it out in a Substack Note. Pay attention to how it feels to say it out loud, watch how people react, and most importantly, notice what happens inside you if someone disagrees. Can you stay grounded and confident in what you stand for?

Wondering if your true personality and unique edge are actually coming through your publication, or if you’ve accidentally hidden them behind generic templates? Through my Substack Audit, I’ll personally review your Substack, give you honest strategic feedback on your positioning, and make sure your publication is moving in the exact direction you want it to. (Note: Annual subscribers get a special discount, so grab your code before booking!) 👉 Book your Substack Audit here

If you missed the first part, you can catch up here: