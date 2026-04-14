Substack shipped a handful of new features this month. Post templates. Drop caps. Notes scheduling. A callout block. A few tweaks to live video and homepage customization.

If you’re like most creators I work with, your first reaction was probably one of two things:

“Cool, more stuff I won’t use.”

Or: “Great, more complexity.”

I get it. You’re already managing your writing schedule, your Notes, your engagement, your life. The last thing you need is another feature tour that makes you feel like you’re behind.

But here’s the thing. These aren’t flashy, headline-grabbing changes. They’re infrastructure. And infrastructure is what separates a newsletter from a publication, and a hobbyist from someone running a real creator business.

Let me walk you through what actually matters and how to use each one strategically.

Post templates: your future self will thank you

You can now save reusable templates inside the Substack editor. Recurring sections, CTAs, disclaimers, sponsorship blocks, structural elements — save them once, drop them into any new post.

This sounds small. It’s not.

Here’s what I see in almost every audit I do: the post itself is good, but the call to action is either missing, weak, or clearly written as an afterthought. And I get why. By the time you’ve written 1,200 words and wrestled with a subject line, you’re done. You don’t have the energy to craft a compelling CTA from scratch.

Templates fix that. Not because they make your writing generic, but because they make the repeatable parts automatic so you can spend your energy on the parts that need to be original.

Think about it this way: every magazine has a consistent structure. The editor’s note is always in the same spot. The table of contents follows the same format. The back page always has the same feature. That consistency isn’t laziness — it’s what makes a publication feel professional and trustworthy.

If you have a recurring section, a standard sign-off, a CTA you use for your paid tier — save it as a template. Stop rewriting what should be structural.

The strategic move: Create templates for your 2-3 most common post types. Include your CTA, your subscription nudge, and any recurring sections. Publish faster, stay consistent, and never skip your CTA again because you ran out of energy.

Drop caps: a small detail that repositions your entire publication

A drop cap is the large, stylized first letter you see in magazines and literary journals. Substack now lets you turn this on in your publication settings.

Is it going to grow your subscriber count? No.

But positioning is built from dozens of small signals, and this is one of them. If your goal is for your Substack to feel less like “another email in someone’s inbox” and more like a curated publication — the kind of thing someone looks forward to reading with their morning coffee — then details like this matter.

Think of it as the difference between a blog and a magazine. Both have words on a page. But one feels like a quick read you skim, and the other feels like something worth your attention.

Drop caps won’t change your strategy, but they change how your work is perceived. And perception shapes whether someone takes you seriously enough to pay.

The strategic move: If you want your publication to feel more editorial and less newsletter-ish, turn it on. Go to Website Editor → Posts → Toggle on Drop Caps → Save. Takes 6 seconds.

Notes scheduling: stop competing with yourself

This one is bigger than it looks.

You can now schedule Notes to publish at a specific time — on web, iOS, and Android. Write in advance, pick a time, and it goes out automatically.

Here’s why this matters strategically:

Timing is reach. I live in Europe, but most of my readers are in the US. If I post a Note at 10am Budapest time, it’s 4am on the East Coast. Nobody sees it. Scheduling lets me publish when my audience is actually active, not when I happen to be at my desk.

Batching prevents self-competition. I see this constantly: someone sits down with creative energy, writes five Notes in a row, and posts them all within an hour. The result? Their own content competes with itself in the feed. Three of those five Notes get buried — not because they weren’t good, but because the algorithm can only surface so much from one person at once.

Schedule them throughout the day. Spread them across the week. Let each Note breathe.

Notes are your daily discovery engine. This is where new people find you on Substack. Not your longform posts — those serve your existing subscribers. Notes are how strangers become readers. Treating Notes as an afterthought is like having a shop and never opening the front door.

But — and this is important — don’t schedule everything. Keep room for the spontaneous Note, the real-time reaction, the thought that hits you while making coffee. The best Notes feel human. Scheduling is a tool for consistency, not a replacement for presence.

The strategic move: Batch 3-4 Notes during a focused session, schedule them across different times and days, and leave space for 1-2 spontaneous posts daily. Check your stats to see when your audience is most active, and schedule accordingly.

Live video: more control, less chaos

Substack expanded its live video tools. You can now choose which publication to stream from each time, schedule streams on behalf of a host, and edit scheduled streams after they’ve been created.

I’ll be honest — most of the creators I work with aren’t doing live video yet, and that’s fine. It doesn’t need to be a priority for everyone.

But if you’ve been avoiding it because it felt too unpredictable or hard to manage, these updates are worth noting. The ability to schedule and edit streams means live doesn’t have to feel like a spontaneous performance anymore. You can plan it. You can prepare. You can treat it like a content format you control, not one that controls you.

The real strategic value of live video on Substack is this: it builds a different kind of trust. Written content shows people you’re smart. Live video shows people you’re real. And for creators selling services, coaching, or consulting, that “real” factor often tips the buying decision.

The strategic move: You don’t need to go live tomorrow. But if you’re planning a launch, opening up spots for consulting, or want to do a Q&A with your audience — now you can schedule it properly. Consider one live session per month as an experiment. Low pressure, high connection.

Feed controls: the quality filter goes both ways

Substack made the “show less” feature more visible in the feed. Readers can now more easily flag content they don’t want to see — not relevant, feels like clickbait, not what they’re looking for.

For readers, this is great. The feed gets better.

For creators, it’s a signal worth paying attention to.

The more content floods Notes and feeds, the more people will use these filters. And if your content gets flagged — not because it’s bad, but because it feels impersonal, overly promotional, or spammy — it gets shown to fewer people.

This is another reason to be human in your Notes. Write like a person, not a content machine. Share opinions, not just tips. Ask questions, don’t just broadcast. The creators who treat Notes like a billboard will slowly get filtered out. The ones who treat it like a conversation will thrive.

The strategic move: Before you post a Note, ask yourself: would I scroll past this? If it feels generic, sharpen it. If it feels like a pitch, rewrite it. Authentic beats strategic every time, which, ironically, is the most strategic thing you can do.

Subscribe homepage block: your silent salesperson

You’ve always had a subscribe prompt on your homepage, but now you can customize its color, add a logo/image, and tailor the message differently for free, paid, and founding members.

I love what we’ve created on Nest Wellness’s page .

This matters because your homepage is doing work even when you’re not. Someone clicks through from a Note, a Google search, or a friend’s recommendation — and the first thing they see shapes whether they subscribe or bounce.

A generic “Subscribe to get updates” is wasted real estate. A customized block that speaks directly to what your reader gets — in your words, in your visual style — converts better.

I recently helped a client redesign their homepage block, and the difference was immediate. Not just visually, but in the clarity of the message. When you tell someone exactly what they’ll get and why it matters, the barrier to subscribing drops.

The strategic move: Rewrite your subscribe block with a specific promise, not a generic invitation. Customize the colors to match your brand. And use the tiered messaging — what you say to a free visitor should be different from what you say to someone already subscribed for free.

Callout block: make your key points impossible to miss

Substack posts are, by design, long-form and flowing. That’s the strength, but it’s also the challenge: important ideas can get buried in the middle of a 1,500-word post.

Until now, creators used pull quotes, bold text, or oversized headings to break up the wall of text. Those work, but they’re workarounds.

The callout block is purpose-built for this. It’s a visually distinct container that makes a piece of text stand apart from the rest. Use it for a key takeaway, a reader note, a quote from another writer, or the one thing you want someone to remember even if they skim the rest.

This is about treating your content like a well-designed publication, not just a stream of paragraphs. Your readers are busy. They skim. They scroll. A callout block catches the eye and says: this part matters.

The strategic move: Use callout blocks (like this) for your one-line takeaway in each post, for your CTA, or for a quote that anchors your argument. Don’t overuse them, the power is in the contrast.

The bigger picture

Here’s what’s actually happening underneath all these updates:

Substack is becoming a full publishing platform. Not a newsletter tool. Not a blogging site. A platform where you can build a publication that looks, feels, and functions like something people pay attention to.

That’s good news for you because it means the creators who treat their Substack like a real publication — with consistent structure, intentional design, strategic scheduling, and clear calls to action — will stand out from the ones still treating it like a place to dump their weekly thoughts.

You don’t need to use every feature. You don’t need to overhaul anything.

But pick one or two from this list that solve a real problem in your workflow. Implement them this week. Let the small upgrades compound.

That’s how you build a publication people take seriously — and a business that doesn’t burn you out.

💌 Your move I created a free Substack Checklist that walks you through the essential setup, strategy, and optimization steps for your publication. If these features made you realize you might be leaving some basics unchecked, this is your starting point. Download the free Substack Checklist here →

💬 And I’m curious

Which of these features are you most excited to try first? Or is there one you’ve already been using? Tell me in the comments.

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Warmly,

Andi