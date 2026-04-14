Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

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Ett bed av gangen's avatar
Ett bed av gangen
5h

I started writing on Substack recently. I have already implemented as much as I understood. This post took it just a bit longer. Grateful for your tips and tricks.

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Anna Scott's avatar
Anna Scott
10m

Thank you for this (and all you share). I’m getting to the point where I’m ready to slowly move from experimentation to strategy, this gave me some good building blocks. I’m excited to dive into the visuals once I have my language locked in!

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