There is a specific type of female martyrdom that many of us grew up watching in the '80s and '90s.

How it started in the ‘80s...

I grew up with a textbook martyr mother. She always put herself last. In fact, she put herself so far down her priority list that there was barely any room left for her at all.

When I look back at my early childhood, my core memory of my mother is her in the kitchen. Cooking, washing dishes, mopping the floor. If I went out to the kitchen, I was in the way. If she came in to play with me, she’d quickly vanish back to her chores. Her solution was usually to give me a creative distraction—playdough, paints, or coloring books—to keep me busy while she worked.

She was deeply unhappy in her career. She stayed at the exact same company for decades, hating every single moment of it. I remember her constant complaints about how undervalued she was, which almost always translated into financial struggles—or rather, a chronic lack of money.

Yet, she worked herself to the bone.

I’ll never forget the weekend she brought home a massive, towering stack of paperwork. She spent her entire Saturday and Sunday grinding away. And yes, over the years, she climbed the corporate ladder, but those higher titles meant absolutely nothing to her.

From her, I learned a silent, damaging lesson: Work means suffering in silence. That is just what you do.

The Reality Check at Age 14

When I was 14, I got a summer student job at the very same company, working right alongside her.

It was soul-crushing, boring financial work. Back then, everything was tracked on paper, manually entered into spreadsheets, and then aggregated into painfully slow Excel files on ancient computers. It was pure torture.

I suffered through those weeks, and right then and there, I made a promise to myself: I will never do this. If this is what a “real job” looks like, I’d rather sweep the streets.

Despite that rebellion, the conditioning ran deep. Without realizing it, I absorbed the blueprint of that generation of women:

The Ultimate Value: True worth is staying at the same company for years.

The Career Myth: If you work hard enough and stay long enough, you will climb the ladder. That is the ultimate goal.

The Power Dynamics: The boss decides your worth and your salary. You accept it, even if you’re miserable. You just practice gratitude.

The Struggle: It’s completely normal to hate your job. That’s life. You just endure it until you finally reach retirement.

When the Old Mindset Creeps Back In

While I’ve done a tremendous amount of inner work to shed these old patterns, the ghost of this conditioning still haunts me. Even today, as a woman over 40 running my own business, I catch myself falling into the trap.

Recently, I was chatting with a close friend. We both run service-based businesses, doing 1-on-1 client work. We were admitting to each other how exhausting it is, and how dangerously close we feel to burnout.

We both want the same thing: to pivot toward digital products and alternative, scalable revenue streams. We want to embrace a slower, more aligned way of living and earning.

But as we talked, we hit a wall. We realized there is a quiet, stubborn voice whispering in the background of our minds:

“True value only comes from hard, manual labor. Trading your hours for dollars with individual clients is the only ‘honest’ way to make money. Anything else... feels a little bit like cheating.”

Ugh. What a toxic, broken belief.

Rewriting the Blueprint

Why do we feel like money has to be heavy? Why do we feel like if we aren’t exhausted at the end of the day, we haven’t “earned” our success?

The world has fundamentally changed. The old rules—the corporate ladder, the 9-to-5 sacrifice, the loyalty to companies that don’t care about us—are dead. Today, true security doesn’t come from a single job; it comes from creative entrepreneurship. It comes from diversification, side hustles, from leveraging our content, and from building online ecosystems that support our lives, rather than consuming them.

For women over 40, shifting our money mindset is the only way forward. We are done with the hustle culture. We want an aligned life.

But to get there, we have to look our mothers’ financial martyrdom in the eye, thank them for doing the best they could with the tools they had, and gently say:

“I am choosing a different path. I am allowed to make money with ease. I am allowed to be happy.”

Now, I want to turn it over to you. What is one rule or belief about money that you inherited from your parents, and are you still carrying it, or have you managed to let it go? Let’s talk in the comments.

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I’m a Content Coach, Creator, and Substack Strategist. This space is where I share my honest thoughts on women’s money mindset, creative entrepreneurship, and what it actually takes to build an aligned, free, and slow life after 40.

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