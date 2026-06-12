Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Andi Utter's avatar
Andi Utter
17h

I have to shed that the only way to be 'safe' is having a good job and sticking to it forever. In addition to 'creative careers do not pay well'. Thats a big one! A lot of outdated garbage up there :/

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Pratyansha's avatar
Pratyansha
1d

i so agree with you, i am sharing an excerpt from an article I wrote about this

“I didn’t grow up learning how to feel safe while wanting more. I learned how to survive. I learned how to adjust. I learned how to be alert all the time.

So when I became an adult and started building things of my own, I didn’t build from calm. I built from vigilance.”

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