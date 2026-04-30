Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

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Jacqueline Fisch's avatar
Jacqueline Fisch
7m

Spot on in many ways.

This is so sad, but it's telling about the state we're in right now...

"three or more hours scrolling every day" WOW!

Three hours a day — they could write a book in a month. A Substack essay every single day. Go to an in-person event. But nope. Scrolling.

I'm actually more excited than ever for where we're going to with depth, authentic voices, and real humans.

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Julianne Buonocore's avatar
Julianne Buonocore
4h

Another excellent post. For whatever it’s worth, I cosign all of it!

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