I cannot open a single platform anymore without seeing someone talk about how burned out they are from social media. How their reach is dead. How they are tired of posting into the void. How they finally realized they need to build trust through longer, deeper content.

It is everywhere. LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads. The same conversation, over and over, in slightly different words.

And here is what I find interesting: most people are treating this as a problem. As something to fix, to optimize around, to hack their way out of, but I think they are reading the situation wrong.

This is not a problem; this is a correction. A cultural shift that has been building for years, and it is the best thing that could have happened to a platform like Substack.

The social media fatigue is not a trend. It is a turning point.

Let me be clear: I am not here to bash social media. I still use Instagram. I think social media has a job, and for certain things, it does that job well for visibility, entertainment, quick interactions, and selling a digital product. Fine.

But here is what social media stopped being good at a long time ago: building trust and depth. Building the kind of relationship where someone reads everything you write, thinks about it on their morning walk, and sends it to a friend because it changed how they see something.

I wrote about it here:

That kind of connection does not happen in a carousel or in a reel. It does not happen when the algorithm decides to show your post to 150 people today and 15,000 tomorrow, with no logic and no consistency.

What social media became is an interest-based entertainment machine. Instagram works brilliantly if you can fit into: find a segment, entertain people (and entertainment does not only mean funny or cinematic videos…), and play the content lottery. Post after post, hoping something catches.

But personal brand building is not entertainment. It is a slow, layered, trust-based process, and the social media algorithm rewards the moment, not the relationship. It rewards the spike, not the steady build.

Creators have started saying this out loud: we need something else. Something slower, deeper, where our work actually lives instead of disappearing in 24 hours.

The pendulum always swings back

If you look at the history of media and technology, there is a pattern. The pendulum swings hard in one direction, and eventually, it swings back.

We went from long blog posts to a few characters. From photos to disappearing stories and 7-second videos. From spontaneous, human posts that started real conversations to content engineered for conversion. From genuine comments to keyword triggers that send an automated DM so you can spend money on the next course before you even finished reading the post. The entire content landscape compressed itself into smaller and smaller bites, faster and faster transactions, and somewhere along the way, the human part got optimized out of the equation.

And now? The pendulum is moving.

People are exhausted, creators burned out from the performance treadmill, readers are starting to notice that they spend two hours scrolling and feel worse than when they started. And because AI flooded every feed with content that looks polished but says nothing, and people are hungry for something that actually feels human.

A recent survey found that over half of daily social media users spend three or more hours scrolling every day, and the majority feel worse after extended sessions. The term “news fatigue” has reached its highest search volume ever. People are not just tired of content. They are tired of how content makes them feel.

This is not a small shift. This is a fundamental recalibration of what people want from their screens.

What people actually want now

Here is what I see, both in my own audience and across the creator economy:

People want to feel something real when they consume content. They want that moment when you read something and think, finally, here is a person who actually has something to say. Who is not recycling the same five ideas everyone else is posting. Who makes me feel like my time on my phone was actually worth it.

They want depth without pretension. Personality without performance. A voice that sounds like a human being, not a new trend.

AI accelerated this. When everyone can produce polished content in seconds, polished content stops being impressive. What becomes impressive is the thing AI cannot replicate: your actual perspective, your lived experience, your willingness to sit with a thought long enough to say something original about it.

The creators who will matter in the next few years are not the ones who post the most. They are the ones who think the most, and their readers trust them not because they showed up every day, but because every time they did show up, it was worth the read.

Why this moment belongs to Substack

I want to be careful here. I am not saying Substack is perfect or that it is the only answer. There are great newsletters on other platforms. Podcasts do deep work beautifully. Personal blogs still have a place.

But Substack understood something early that most platforms missed: people do not just want to consume content. They want to belong to someone’s thinking and a seat at the table where ideas develop over time. They want a relationship with a writer, not a feed of strangers.

And the platform is putting serious weight behind this moment.

Last year, Substack raised $100 million in funding. Their valuation crossed $1 billion. Almost 100,000 publishers are now earning money on the platform globally, with nearly 30,000 of them outside the United States. European creators alone are collectively earning more than $90 million annually.

Last week, Substack launched a translation feature, making Notes available in 15 languages, with post translations coming next. They are hiring partnership managers in new markets. Canada, Europe, and more. All of these points point in one direction: they are serious about positioning themselves at the center of this shift, globally.

And here is the part that matters most for creators like us: Substack sits at the intersection of social media and long-form content in a way that no other platform does.

It is not just a newsletter tool or a blog. It has the discovery mechanics of a social platform (Notes, recommendations, the algorithm that surfaces your work to new readers within the app), but the depth and ownership of a publishing platform. People find your article from two years ago and subscribe because of it.

This is not about leaving social media

I want to be honest about something. I do not think everyone needs to leave Instagram or LinkedIn or wherever they are. That binary thinking (all in or all out) is not helpful.

What I do think is this: if you are building a personal brand, if you are building a business on your expertise and your thinking, you need a home base that is designed for that kind of work. Social media can be your storefront window, but it should not be your entire house.

The healthiest approach I have seen is creators who use social media for what it is good at (visibility, casual connection, documenting the journey) while building their real body of work somewhere deeper (Substack, newsletter, podcast, blog). The format matters less than the intention: create something that lives, makes people feel better, and builds trust over time.

You are already in the right place

If you are reading this, you probably do not need convincing. You are already here.

What I want you to take away from this is context: understanding why this moment matters. Why the work you are doing on Substack is not a niche hobby or a side project, it is positioned exactly where the culture is heading.

The people who are exhausted by social media, who are craving real voices and original thinking, who want to feel like their time on their phone actually gave them something? They are looking for creators like you. Creators who write with conviction, who build slowly, who care more about trust than reach.

The pendulum is swinging. And it is swinging toward us.

Are you building your Substack but wondering if you’re on the right track? I’ve packed 50+ audit experiences into a free checklist that helps you step back, see your publication with fresh eyes, and know exactly what to fix. 👉 Get the free Substack Reality Check checklist here

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