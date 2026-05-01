I used to watch other creators the way you watch someone at a party who seems to have it all figured out. The effortless confidence, the growing numbers, the ideas that made me think: why didn’t I think of that first?

I knew their content schedules. I noticed when they launched something new. I studied their writing, their offers, their positioning. And every single time, I walked away feeling the same thing: I’m behind.

So I did what most of us do. I borrowed. Not copied, not stolen. Borrowed. I took what seemed to work for them and tried to reshape it into something that fit me. A format here, a framing there, a content angle that looked smart when they did it.

And every single time, it flopped. Not because the idea was bad, but because it wasn’t mine. I couldn’t stand behind it with conviction. I couldn’t explain why I was saying it without pointing to someone else’s logic. It felt hollow, and my audience could feel it too.

The worst part wasn’t the wasted time or the mediocre results. The worst part was the quiet anger at myself for chasing someone else’s game instead of building my own.

The moment everything shifted

The turning point wasn’t a strategy change. It was a perspective change.

I stopped asking “what are they doing that I’m not?” and started asking “what do I actually think about this?” Not what performs or what’s trending. What do I, specifically, believe based on everything I’ve lived and learned?

When I got honest with that question, something clicked. Yes, many of us talk about content strategy, brand building, Substack. We share a topic, but we don’t share a story. We don’t share a nervous system, a set of values, a life path, a way of seeing things.

And once I owned that fully, the competition just... dissolved. I realized we were never running the same race.

Why comparison traps you (and what it’s actually hiding)

Comparison feels productive. It disguises itself as research, as learning, as staying sharp. But what it really does is keep you anchored to someone else’s coordinates. You’re measuring your progress against their map instead of drawing your own.

Here’s what comparison is usually hiding: you haven’t done the identity work yet. You don’t fully know what makes you different, so you keep scanning others to figure out where you fit. That’s not a strategy, that’s avoidance.

The moment you can articulate your worldview clearly, your voice, your values, your specific take on the thing you teach, comparison becomes irrelevant, and you finally have your own reference point.

The exercise that changed everything for me

I want to give you the exact reframe that pulled me out of the comparison cycle, because it’s not just a mindset shift. It’s a practical tool.