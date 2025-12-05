I’ve been building on Substack for almost two years now. In that time, I’ve watched it transform from a quiet writing platform into something much bigger and more complex.

Lately, I’ve been spending a lot of time trying to understand what’s shifting beneath the surface. Not just the features Substack is rolling out, but the behavior patterns, the creator economy dynamics, the small shifts in how readers connect with content.

And what I’m seeing now: 2026 won’t look like 2025.

The strategies that worked when I started? Some are still relevant. Others are becoming obsolete. And a few new opportunities are opening up that weren’t there 12 months ago.

So I wanted to try something different today. Instead of writing another “here are the Substack trends” post, I’m going to show you how I’m personally responding to what’s coming.

Seven shifts. Seven decisions.

Not as a prescription for what you should do, but as a transparent look at how I’m thinking through these changes for my own business.

1. The Newsletter Boom Is Just Beginning

What I’m seeing:

Substack just raised $100M in funding. Co-founder Hamish McKenzie publicly said he sees a path to 10x growth—from 5 million to 50 million paid subscribers.

That’s not wishful thinking. That’s what their data is telling them.

At the same time, Beehiiv just launched features that make it a real Substack competitor. The space is heating up, with venture capital flowing in.

I keep reading about Gen Z wanting to unplug from social media. And I’m seeing it in my own world too: more and more entrepreneurs and creators are leaving Instagram behind, looking for something different.

LinkedIn users aren’t happy either because the platform just introduced ads while post reach keeps dropping. People are tired.

They want meaningful content, long-form thinking, and real connection.

What I’m doing:

I’m focusing on Substack, but I’m not putting all my eggs in one basket.

Yes, Substack is where I’m building my primary audience. But I also have my own website, and I’m returning to LinkedIn in 2026—not with the performance-driven pressure I used to feel, but for connection and storytelling.

Instagram? I left it as a creator this fall, and in 2026 I’ll probably stop using it as a consumer too.

I’m in the right place at the right time. But I’m also building infrastructure that doesn’t depend entirely on any single platform. That feels smart.

2. Ads and Sponsorships Are Coming

What I’m seeing:

When you take $100M in funding, investors expect returns. That means Substack’s business model is evolving.

Everything points to creator-friendly options. It won’t be the ad-heavy mess of social media. Substack knows that would destroy what makes the platform special.

But commercialization is definitely coming.

What I’m doing:

I’m preparing with a deliberate plan, because this is where many creators will stumble.

You can’t just say yes to sponsorships because the money is good. You have to be extremely careful about who you partner with and how you weave branded content into your work.

I’m building a list of brands and products I already use and genuinely recommend. I’m thinking about how sponsorships could add value to my readers, not just grab their attention.

This is a long game. Get it right, and it’s another income stream. Get it wrong, and it erodes months of trust-building.

3. The Algorithm Flipped: Discovery Over Community

What I’m seeing:

Substack Notes used to show you content from people you followed. Now, most of what appears in your feed comes from creators you’ve never followed.

This is huge. Notes isn’t the place to nurture your existing community anymore; it’s a discovery engine for reaching new people.

Smaller creators have a real shot here. Your Notes can land in front of thousands of people who don’t know you yet. But you also can’t assume your followers will see what you post.

What I’m doing:

Notes is now my “new eyeballs” strategy. I’m treating it as a place to show up with relatable, everyday moments—not polished thought leadership.

You don’t need to crack the meaning of life in every Note. Sometimes it’s enough to show where you’re working from, or share a small observation.

But for deeper connection with my existing readers, I’m leaning into Chat. For months, my chat was silent. Now it’s active, and I love the real conversations happening there.

I’m also bringing Pinterest into my 2026 strategy. It’s a long-term traffic source that can send people to my Substack without the constant churn of social feeds.

4. Visual Content Is No Longer Optional

What I’m seeing:

Photos, videos, livestreams… visual content is taking over Substack. Instagram and LinkedIn migrants are bringing their visual culture with them.

More and more Notes now include photos. I see it every time I scroll through my feed. The shift toward visual content is undeniable.

What I’m doing:

I’m sharing more photos in Notes and in my posts. The era of stock photos is over for me; I’m using real, personal images instead.

But here’s what I’m not doing: video. I came to Substack partly to escape the video hamster wheel, and I have zero interest in going back. My mental health matters too much.

Also, as I’ve written before, Substack pages are becoming more magazine-like. I have a big redesign in progress that touches both my visual presence and my content focus. I’ll share more about that later, but the point is: I’m thinking visually without abandoning what makes me, me.

5. Being Real Is the New Competitive Edge

What I’m seeing:

As AI floods the internet, people are craving the opposite. They want to know there’s a real person behind the words.

In a world of AI-generated everything, being undeniably human is valuable.

What I’m doing:

Chat has become my secret weapon for connection. I didn’t think it would work and for months, it was the quietest place on my Substack. But now it’s buzzing, and I genuinely enjoy opening it.

I’m also planning more personal content in 2026. This year, I focused heavily on strategic content because that’s what built my business. But next year, I want to share more about how I’m building my business and my life.

Not just the polished strategies, but the messy, real, behind-the-scenes parts too.

6. Subscriptions Are Great, But They Can’t Be Everything

What I’m seeing:

Very few people convert to paid subscriptions. And I get it, there’s so much good content out there that even I struggle to choose. I find myself jumping between newsletters, subscribing for a month here, canceling there.

The reality is: situations change. A reader who loves your work might need to cut expenses next month. Someone who’s been paid for a year might not renew.

You can’t build a business on that alone. You shouldn’t, either—no matter what dream some creators are selling about “just write and the paid subs will come.”

It’s in the “nice to have” category, not the foundation.

What I’m doing:

My Substack Audits have taken off beautifully, and Pocket Mentoring taught me a lot about what works (and what to improve for next year).

But I’m counting less and less on subscription revenue. It’s impossible to build a stable business on that alone. It’s not safe, either.

What is safer: repeat clients. I already have a few returning clients, which is incredible. Add to that digital products, affiliate partnerships, and sponsorships, and suddenly you have a business that can weather platform changes.

Paid subscriptions are still valuable and I’m grateful for every single person who chooses to support my work that way. But as a business model, I can’t rely on them as my only income source. They’re one piece of a bigger puzzle.

7. Subscriber Count Means Nothing Here

What I’m seeing:

Big accounts are migrating to Substack from other platforms, bringing tens of thousands of followers with them. But here’s the thing: those followers often aren’t active.

I see creators with 20,000+ subscribers getting 5-10 likes and 2-3 comments per post. The numbers look impressive, but the engagement tells the real story.

On Substack, engagement and real connection matter more than vanity metrics. The shift back to smaller, deeper communities is already happening.

What I’m doing:

Subscribers come and go. I’m not fixated on growth.

Instead, I’m focused on always saying something new, putting a slightly different spin on ideas that others have covered, helping people build their Substack presence, and forming real connections.

I see creators with massive numbers who can’t fill a room. And I see creators with 500 engaged readers who sell out workshops in hours.

I know which one I’d rather be.

So What’s Next?

These seven shifts aren’t predictions, they’re already happening. And my seven responses aren’t rules for you to follow, they’re just how I’m thinking through what comes next for my own business.

Your response might look completely different. And that’s the point.

The creators who will thrive in 2026 aren’t the ones following a playbook. They’re the ones adapting thoughtfully to what they see changing, while staying true to what makes their work theirs.

What are you seeing? And how are you planning to respond?

Warmly,

Andi