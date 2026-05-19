Something is happening on Instagram that most people are not paying attention to.

Scroll through the bios of creators who have built real authority in their space, the ones with 100K, 200K, even 500K followers, and look at their link. Increasingly, the logical next step if you want to go deeper with them is not a course page or a product launch. It is their Substack.

These are not random creators. They are a specific people who became influential not because they are entertaining but because they stand for something, because they have knowledge, lived experience, and a point of view that makes people pay attention. They are not trying to sell something new in every post but building authority through depth, and they keep showing up on Substack.

Some of them got there on their own, some were nudged by the agencies representing them, and some simply noticed that more and more creators they respect are already there. The reason matters less than the pattern itself.

I have been watching it build for over a year now, and I think it reveals something important about where the creator economy is heading. When this many thoughtful creators start making the same move, regardless of how they got there, it is worth paying attention to what the platform gives them that social media does not.

From what I can see, it comes down to three things.

1. It changes the relationship with the audience

Social media is great at making people aware that you exist, but it is not great at making them trust you, and the creator economy has been confusing these two things for years.

On Instagram, you are one of hundreds of accounts someone scrolls past in a session, your content competing with vacation photos, ads, memes, and whatever the algorithm decided to push that day. Even your most loyal followers see maybe 10 to 20 percent of what you post (or less), because the platform is built for speed and volume, not for depth.

What Substack offers is a fundamentally different dynamic.

When someone subscribes to a newsletter, they are making a deliberate choice, saying I want to hear from you regularly, in my inbox, at length. The result is a smaller audience that is exponentially more engaged, people who read everything, who reply, who forward essays to friends, who become advocates rather than just followers. For a creator whose entire brand is built on trust and intellectual authority, this kind of audience is worth more than any follower count.

Take Mia McGrath | Frugal Chic®, who started her Substack Frugal Chic in August 2025. On Instagram she built a following around financial consciousness for women, but on Substack the dynamic shifts. The people subscribing to Frugal Chic are not there to follow her daily life, they are there for the way she thinks about money, taste, and independence. Every post deepens that perspective rather than just documenting a personality, and the publication becomes something that carries weight on its own.

Hannah Zhang’s Nonlinear News works in a similar way. Her Substack is not a personal blog but a publication centered on the idea that career paths no longer follow a straight line, and she uses her own journey from banking to startups and the creator economy as the proof of concept rather than the main attraction. She regularly features other people in her writing, and her name functions less as a celebrity brand and more as a guarantee that the content will be thoughtful, useful, and trustworthy.

2. It changes the way the creator thinks

Here is the part that gets overlooked in most conversations about platform strategy, and it might be the most important one. Writing long-form content is not just a distribution method. It is a thinking practice.

When you sit down to write a 1,500-word essay, you cannot fake it. You have to actually work through your argument, decide what you believe and why, find the words that are yours rather than borrowed from a template or a hook formula. This process does something to a creator over time: it sharpens their point of view, builds intellectual muscle, forces clarity. The creators who write regularly are not just publishing content, they are developing the very thing that makes them worth following in the first place, which is their perspective.

The writing is not a byproduct of having a strong point of view. It is how the point of view gets built.

And there is a practical layer too. A well-written essay can be discovered, shared, and referenced months or even years after it was published, becoming a body of work that compounds over time. Social media content is disposable by nature, with a shelf life of 24 to 48 hours at best. Long-form content builds something that lasts. For intellectual influencers, this is the difference between running on a hamster wheel and building a library.

3. It changes what they can offer brands

Brands are getting smarter. Not in the sense that they are abandoning Instagram or TikTok, those platforms still drive reach and pay well, but in the sense that they are starting to look beyond the numbers.

A creator with a Substack is offering something that raw follower counts cannot communicate: credibility.

The fact that someone not only posts content but writes about their field in depth, that they have built an audience willing to subscribe and read, signals a level of authority and trust that no engagement rate can capture. It is not that Substack replaces the Instagram sponsorship. It is that it changes the way a brand perceives the creator behind it, and that perception is becoming increasingly valuable.

Alex Manderstam is a good example of what this looks like in practice. She started as a lifestyle influencer on Instagram, but over time her focus shifted toward helping young women think more critically about brands, business, and online culture. Her Substack, On Brand Magazine, is where that shift becomes most visible. A recent sponsored post with Tracksuit is a case in point: instead of a banner ad or a product plug, the entire essay is a deep analysis of how brands create entertainment value, complete with data, case studies, and cultural context. The sponsor is woven into content that readers actually want to engage with. That is a fundamentally different kind of brand partnership, one that only works because the creator has built enough trust and intellectual depth to carry it.

It is less about CPMs and impression counts and more about what a creator represents, the quality of attention they command, the trust their audience places in their judgment.

A creator who writes seriously about their field carries a different weight in a brand conversation than one who only posts, even if the follower count is the same. The Substack is not necessarily where the sponsorship lives. It is the proof that the creator is worth sponsoring in the first place.

What this pattern tells us

What we are seeing is not the creator economy splitting into two separate worlds. Entertainment and depth are not opposites, and the intellectual creators showing up on Substack are proof of that. We are still curious about what they wear, where they travel, what their daily life looks like. That has not changed. What has changed is why we care.

We care because of the perspective they have built around themselves, the way they think, the values they represent, the lens through which they see the world. The personal content is interesting because of what sits underneath it.

What is striking about creators like Mia, Alex, and Hannah is how similarly they have built their Substack presence, even though their fields are completely different. Each of them has a personal background that gives them credibility, banking, media, lifestyle, finance, but the publication they have built transcends the personal. It becomes about the perspective. Frugal Chic, On Brand, Nonlinear News: each name represents a lens, a way of seeing the world that is bigger than the individual behind it, while the individual remains the reason you trust the lens in the first place.

That is the intellectual influencer model. Your identity is the foundation, but your frame is the brand.

For years, many creators suppressed this side of themselves. They thought the way to grow was to simplify, to water down their personality, to say yes to every brand deal, to chase virality with content that could have come from anyone. And it worked, for a while. But the appetite is shifting. Audiences are getting tired of 15-second content loops and constant purchase prompts. They want to go deeper. They want creators who give them a compass, not just another product recommendation.

My ten-year-old son recently asked for a record player. He now happily flips through vinyl instead of constantly scrolling. He is ten, and even he is looking for something slower, more intentional, more real. The rest of us are not so different. The creators who understand this, who are willing to think out loud, to write at length, to build something that lasts, are the ones showing up on Substack. And their audiences are following them there.

About the author:

I’m Andi, a content strategist based in Budapest, helping creators and entrepreneurs shape the version of themselves that builds community and positions them in their space. After nearly 20 years in media (without being a native English speaker), I left the social media hamster wheel and built Ditch the Templates, a Substack with 5,000+ subscribers, entirely on writing, clarity, and trust.

If you are not sure what your Substack is communicating about you right now, or what it could be, my Substack Audit will help you see it clearly.

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