Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Camilla - One Year From Now's avatar
Camilla - One Year From Now
2hEdited

Great piece Andi, it’s so spot on!

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Florence Ukpabi's avatar
Florence Ukpabi
18m

Your son, vinyls really? When did this start? I'm hoping this bodes a new direction for my daughter too as I personally can't stand seeing young kids under 10 walking on the street with a mobile phone glued to their hand and ears. 😭

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