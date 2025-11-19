When I started my first blog 10 years ago, I hit publish without thinking twice. I’d write about minimalism, motherhood, sustainable living, or whatever crossed my mind that week. The words flowed easily because I was just sharing what I was learning, what I was trying, what was working in my own life.

Fast forward to now, and I’ll write an entire post, read it over, and delete the whole thing. Or I’ll have it sitting in my drafts for days while I debate whether it’s actually worth publishing.

What changed? I got better at what I do. I learned more. I worked with dozens of clients. I saw patterns. I developed frameworks. I became, dare I say it, an expert.

And somehow, that made everything harder.

The Beginner’s Advantage

There’s a saying: you don’t know what you don’t know. And honestly? That makes everything easier.

When you’re new to something, you have permission to be messy. You’re figuring it out in public. You’re documenting the journey. Nobody expects you to have all the answers because you’re transparently learning as you go.

I used to write posts like “5 things I tried this week to declutter my home” without a second thought. It was simple and real. It was enough.

But now? Now I know too much…

When you work with enough clients, you start seeing the patterns. You realise that what looks like a simple problem—unclear positioning, inconsistent content, low engagement—is actually layered with complexity. It’s about identity, fear, past experiences, what they think they should be doing versus what actually fits them. You see that what works brilliantly for one person completely fails for another. You know that every piece of advice comes with a dozen caveats and exceptions.

So when you sit down to write, you see all the nuances. All the “yes, but...” and “it depends...” and “well, actually...”

And suddenly, hitting publish feels reckless.

The Expert’s Curse

The more you know, the more you see the complexity. And the more you see the complexity, the harder it becomes to simplify without feeling like you’re lying.

You start second-guessing everything:

“Is this too basic? Everyone probably knows this already.”

“But if I don’t explain the context, they’ll misunderstand.”

“What if someone reads this and applies it wrong?”

“This worked for my client, but will it work for everyone?”

You’re no longer worried about looking stupid. You’re worried about being inaccurate. About oversimplifying. About giving advice that doesn’t account for someone’s specific situation.

When I was a TV editor and journalist, I didn’t struggle with this. I told stories. I reported what I saw. I wasn’t supposed to have all the answers, I was just supposed to ask good questions and present the information clearly.

But as a strategist? Suddenly I feel responsible for every possible outcome. Every person who might read my words and make a decision based on them.

The Perfectionist’s Trap

Here’s what I’ve realised: this fear doesn’t make you a better creator. It makes you a silent one.

Because while you’re over there rereading your draft for the fifth time, adding caveats and questioning whether it’s valuable enough... someone else is hitting publish on something simple and clear. Something that reaches exactly the person who needs to hear it right now.

Yes, they’re simplifying. Yes, they’re probably missing some nuance. But they’re also helping someone.

Meanwhile, your perfectly complex, beautifully nuanced wisdom sits in your drafts folder, helping no one.

What Actually Matters

The person who needs to hear what you have to say doesn’t need the PhD-level explanation. They need the clarity that comes from your experience. They need you to cut through the noise and tell them what actually matters.

They need you to simplify and not because you don’t know better, but because you do know better. Because you’ve seen enough to know what’s essential.

When I audit someone’s Substack or work with a mentoring client, I don’t give them every possible strategy option with full academic context. I look at where they are, what they’re trying to build, and I tell them: “Here’s what I’d focus on first. Here’s why. Here’s how.”

That’s what they pay me for. Not the complexity, but the clarity.

How to Show Up When You Know Too Much

So how do you actually hit publish when your brain keeps telling you the post isn’t good enough?

1. Remember who you’re writing for

Not the other experts. Not the people who already know what you know. Write for the version of yourself from one year ago. What did that person need to hear? What would have helped them move forward?

2. Separate “accurate” from “useful”

Your content doesn’t need to be academically comprehensive. It needs to be useful. Sometimes that means leaving out the exceptions and edge cases. It’s okay. You can always write a follow-up.

3. Make peace with “good enough”

Your 80% post published today will help more people than your 100% post published never. The perfect is, as always, the enemy of the good.

4. Own your perspective

You’re not writing The Definitive Guide to Everything. You’re sharing your experience, your observations, your approach. You’re allowed to have an opinion. You’re allowed to share what worked for you without it being universal truth.

5. Trust your reader

They’re smarter than you think. They know that your advice might not fit their exact situation. They’re capable of taking what resonates and leaving the rest. You don’t need to protect them from every possible misunderstanding.

The Way Forward

The world doesn’t need more silent experts. It needs people who know things to actually share what they know. Even if it’s simplified, not perfect, or doesn’t cover every possible scenario.

Your experience matters. Your perspective matters. Your clarity—born from seeing the patterns and cutting through the complexity—matters.

So take a breath and write the thing. Add one caveat if you must (just one). And hit publish.

Someone out there needs to hear it. And they need you to stop overthinking and just say it already.

