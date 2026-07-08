Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
9m

I could not agree more, Andi. I loved this article - it states everything I have been thinking about regarding how your form determines your 'voice'. (Having built my main business through TikTok five years ago, for a very different audience, I found the hamster wheel of content exhausting. Substack is the luxuriant long soak compared to the splash in a puddle of 'populist' social media - and I am so grateful!)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
/embody Your Divine Nature's avatar
/embody Your Divine Nature
12m

Agreed!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andi Bitay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture