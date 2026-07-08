A few days ago, I logged back into Instagram after a break. I’ll admit, for the first forty-eight hours, there was a spark of novelty. The flashy formats, the quick hits of information, the visual noise… it felt engaging at first.

But very quickly, that familiar, suffocating digital fatigue crept back in. Within less than a week, I transitioned from being a curious observer to feeling a deep sense of frustration. Frustration about what I “should” be posting, irritation at what was filling my feed, and that quiet, algorithmic erosion of self-esteem that so many of us know all too well.

As a content strategist who has spent years analyzing digital behavior, I couldn’t just let the feeling slide. I needed to dissect it. Why does Instagram feel like an exhausting treadmill, while Substack feels like the last sane corner of the internet? What is it about this place that allows creators to finally slow down and just be human?

Then, it hit me. The issue isn’t just the format; it’s the physics of the crowd.

Instagram is governed by hyper-reactive herd mentality. It is built on trends that require a massive volume of people to pivot simultaneously in the exact same direction.

Think about how content evolves there. A few years ago, someone started doing “series” format posts. It was fresh, it was clever. But the moment the “IG gurus” weaponized it, shouting that this was the definitive key to growth, everyone started producing series. Courses were launched; templates were sold. Overnight, the organic idea became a mechanized chore.

When that grew stale, the pendulum swung toward extreme vulnerability and “reinvention” stories. Suddenly, every second reel followed the exact same narrative arc: “I got fired/I quit my corporate job, and now I am rebuilding my life from scratch.” People began documenting their journey to their first $100k, showing themselves crying on camera. What started as genuine human connection quickly turned into a formulaic aesthetic. When you see the thousandth post using the exact same emotional hook, the magic doesn’t just fade—it turns into cynicism.

And now, we are in the era of 'yapping.' Because the pursuit of rapid attention is at an all-time high, thousands of creators adopt whatever format promises the next growth shortcut. As a result, Instagram is flooded with talking-head videos where the pressure to consistently produce volume often dilutes the actual substance of the message.

This brings us to the core question: Will Substack eventually suffer the same fate? As sponsors, brands, and traditional social media habits bleed into the platform, will it just become another version of Instagram?

My prediction is an absolute no. And the reason comes down to two structural barriers:

1. The Transparency of the Written Word

In video or carousel formats, you can hide a lack of substance behind aesthetic editing, a trending audio track, or high-energy delivery. You can literally fill three minutes with nothing and still get views because the dopamine loop of the scroll keeps people hooked.

On Substack, you cannot hide. When you publish a long-form article once a week, your thoughts are laid bare, black on white. If you have nothing to say, the reader realizes it within three paragraphs and leaves. The written word demands structured thinking, clarity, and genuine value. It is inherently resistant to the superficial “hacks” that sustain video-first platforms.

2. The Fragmented Ecosystem

Instagram’s algorithm forces a monoculture; it needs everyone looking at the same style of content to optimize its ad revenue. Substack operates on the exact opposite principle. It is an ecosystem of deeply distinct, isolated islands.

Yes, there are micro-trends here—certain design aesthetics we collectively find beautiful, or specific topics that gain temporary traction among similar circles. But Substack is populated by people with such vastly different goals, niches, and worldviews that it is structurally impossible for the entire user base to move in one direction at the same time. They simply don’t want to.

If you look at the Substack Bestseller lists, you don’t see a single dominant trend. You see investigative news outlets, daily news digests, deeply personal cultural essays, educational platforms, fashion magazines, poetry, etc. It is a fragmented mosaic, not a monolith. Because there is no central algorithmic feed dictating what “success” looks like, the crowd can never turn into a stampede.

As long as these two structural barriers exist, Substack will never become the next Instagram, no matter how many brands or sponsors enter the space. The platform simply demands a different pace, a different philosophy, and a different relationship with the audience.

Warmly,

Andi

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