Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark S. Carroll ✅'s avatar
Mark S. Carroll ✅
Oct 16

Andi, this one sealed it for me.

I’ve read your strategy pieces before, but this article — the simplicity, the “think like a stranger” framing — made me realize I’ve been overcomplicating my own setup. I just subscribed as a paying reader because I want to keep learning from the way you think about structure, not just content.

Starting this week, I’m applying your full framework in earnest across my own publication, Collaborate With Mark. If a fraction of your clarity can rub off on me, it’ll be the best subscription I’ve made all year.

Thank you for making strategy feel both accessible and alive.

— Mark S. Carroll

(Collaborate With Mark)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Andi Bitay and others
Lydia Lee's avatar
Lydia Lee
Oct 15

Love this take!! Brb turning mine into a magazine layout

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andi Bitay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture