Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Rebecca | Rebel Warrior's avatar
Rebecca | Rebel Warrior
13h

This hit me in so many beautiful ways. Definitely something I needed to hear that this moment in my journey to entrepreneurship. I have felt choked and constricted by my own fears, but reading your article has given me room to breathe.

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Shannon Baird🚪The Clean Exit's avatar
Shannon Baird🚪The Clean Exit
14h

I did a deep dive into her because I had a serious case of comparitis. She started entrepreneurship in 2013. My entire being sighed with relief that I wasn't missing some magical touch.

Hustle culture has really done a number on us and exactly why I structure my offerings the way I do. It's about you as an individual. We all have different hopes, dreams, slice of genius, needs... there is no one size fits all that hustle culture has led us to believe. It's a journey of messy action that we have to go on for ourselves. I always say, entrepreneurship is the best self-development course one could ever take.

I do think in the coming years, the tide will shift toward more sovereignty and individuality, a new renaissance.

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
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