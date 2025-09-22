There are people reading your free newsletter right now who will never become paid subscribers. Not because they don't value your work. Not because they can't afford $7 a month.

They just don't want another subscription.

Maybe they're already drowning in monthly commitments...

Maybe they don't like the subscription model on principle…

Maybe they're one of those people (like me) who could easily subscribe to 10 new newsletters every week because the content is so good, but they know their budget would explode…

Here's what I've learned: The same person who won't pay $7/month for your newsletter will happily pay $37 for your ebook. Or $297 for your course. Or $500+ for a one-on-one session.

Why? Because subscriptions feel ongoing. Products feel finite. Services solve immediate problems.

This hit me recently when working with a client on her Substack Audit. She was stuck in this mindset: "First, I need paid subscribers, then that will prove people will buy my digital products."

So we flipped the script and she launched her first digital product.

Day one: 3 sales.

She'd been waiting for permission that was never coming... She thought there was some unwritten rule about the "right" order of business building.

There isn't.

Your readers are already deciding whether they trust you. Whether you solve the problems they have. Whether your voice resonates with their needs.

Some of them want the ongoing relationship of a paid subscription. Others want the immediate solution of a product or service.

Both are valid and valuable. And both deserve your attention.

Stop thinking in linear sequences. Start thinking in multiple pathways.

Your free newsletter isn't just a funnel to paid subscriptions. It's a trust-building machine for everything you might offer.

That reader who's been silently consuming your content for months? They might not want your $7 monthly newsletter, but they absolutely want your $97 course that solves the exact problem they've been wrestling with.

The permission you're waiting for? Give it to yourself.

“Out of all the articles about Substack Monetization, I’ve read, this one stands out. It was a great read.”

Atusa Weiss



