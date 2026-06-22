I hear this all the time from my clients: I don’t know how to stand out. I’m not interesting enough.

And every time, I want to say: you’re thinking about this wrong.

On Substack, standing out doesn’t come from being the loudest voice in the room, having the most polished aesthetic, or posting the most often. It comes from something quieter. Something most writers overlook entirely because it sounds almost too simple.

It comes from being unmistakably, specifically, you.

Our goal here isn't to force you to shout into the void. The goal is to make you magnetic. Have you ever followed a writer and found yourself completely hooked, but you couldn't quite explain why? It feels like magic, but I promise you, it’s science.

There’s actually a name for this in psychology. It’s called Optimal Distinctiveness — and understanding it changed how I think about Substack strategy completely.

The psychology behind why some writers just pull you in

In 1991, psychologist Marilynn Brewer proposed that humans have two competing drives running at the same time.

The first: the need to belong. To feel included, accepted, part of something.

The second: the need to feel unique. To feel like you’re not just another face in the crowd.

These two pull against each other constantly. When you feel too similar to everyone else, something in you pushes back, you want to stand out. When you feel too different, too isolated, you start pulling toward belonging again.

The sweet spot between these two forces? That’s where magnetic writers live.

They make you feel like you’ve found your people, and at the same time, they feel unlike anyone else you follow. That combination is what makes you open their email the moment it arrives.

This is what I call settled distinctiveness. And here’s the good news: it’s not a personality trait you’re either born with or you’re not. It’s something you can deliberately build.

✦ I am currently having a 20% sale for annual paid subscriptions. You can join the hundreds of Ditch the Templates subscribers getting honest Substack strategy, real talk about building a creator career, and everything inside The Paid Corner. Claim yours here. ✦

What this actually looks like in practice

Think about a Substack writer you genuinely love. Someone who stands out to you.

Now try to identify why.

Step 1: The anatomy of your favorites

Grab a notebook or open a blank doc. Write down the name of that writer and then list every adjective that comes to mind when you think about them. Don’t overthink it. Just write.

Here’s what my list usually looks like for the writers I’m drawn to: relatable, human, opinionated, obsessed with something specific, sensitive, warm, intellectually curious, a little playful, not trying too hard.

What did you write down?

Pay attention to two things in your list:

What community did they make you feel part of? What kind of reader do you become when you follow them? What makes them feel different from everyone else in that same space?

This is the combination that creates magnetism. Belonging and distinctiveness, at the same time.

Take a quick break and tell us in the comments: What traits did you write down for your favorite writer? Let’s learn from each other! Leave a comment

Step 2: The Mirror Test

Now, let’s look at your traits. Look at the list you just generated for your favorite writers. Chances are, you desire to see those exact same qualities in yourself.

Which of those qualities do you have? (Not which ones you wish you had. Not the ones you think you should have. Which ones are genuinely, already, yours?)

Which ones actually shine through your current Substack posts?

How often do you express them? Can you name a specific post where this trait was visible?

Go through them one by one.

To make this incredibly easy for you, I’ve designed a minimalist, one-page worksheet to guide you through this exact framework. You can download it directly inside The Paid Corner.

This is where most writers get stuck. They see the qualities they admire in others and assume they need to become that person. They don’t. You don’t need the same combination as anyone else. You need your combination.

For example, I love a specific business podcaster who has a beautifully soft, slow, almost meditative voice. She talks about hard business strategies, but it feels like a relaxation session. If a high-energy, fast-talking "hustle-bro" delivered the exact same content, I would turn it off in seconds.

The same is true for you.

The secret, if there is one

Standing out on Substack isn’t about becoming more interesting.

The intersection of your personality and your delivery creates a specific energetic frequency. If you stop trying to smooth out your edges and actually let that energy flow, it becomes irresistible.

It doesn’t matter what your vibe is—whether you are loud, quiet, analytical, poetic, fast, or slow. The only thing that matters is that you actually show it. That is how the subscribers who genuinely need your perspective will find you. That is how you become magnetic to them.

Your task before Part 2:

Do both workshop moments above. Write the list of qualities you admire in a writer you love. Then honestly map which ones already live in you and where they show up in your writing.

If you want a simple one-page exercise to guide you through this, I’ve created one — you’ll find it in The Paid Corner.

Let's go

See you in the comments!

Andi

Let’s Work Together This Summer

Summer is here. Things are slowing down.

This is usually the time people completely switch off, but it is actually the perfect season to clean up your strategy, so you don’t have to scramble in September.

If you want to prepare your publication for the next wave of growth, we can do it together in two ways: