Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Alex & Beyond's avatar
Alex & Beyond
2d

Are you in my head? This is my exact internal dialogue. I actually wrote something weeks ago that I've been hesitant to publish because I'm worried about how it will land. This might be the push I need, thank you.

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Nata Goldberg's avatar
Nata Goldberg
1d

I feel like my 'clearest' posts have the most views. It is a nice reminder to double down.

GREAT post Andi!

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
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