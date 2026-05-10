I’ve been working with Substack creators for over one year now. Audits, consulting, strategy sessions, long-term partnerships. And there’s a pattern I see over and over again that has nothing to do with niche, nothing to do with writing skills, and nothing to do with how often someone publishes.

It’s this: most creators keep their brand deliberately vague because they are afraid to commit to a point of view.

Not vague in the sense of “I don’t know who I’m writing for.” That’s a different conversation. I mean vague in the sense of: they know what they think, but they won’t say it. They have opinions, but they soften them into mush before they ever hit publish. They start forming a thought, and before it even has shape, they’ve already talked themselves out of it.

And that is why their brand feels invisible.

The self-editing loop that kills everything

Here’s how it usually goes.

A creator sits down to write. She has a take. Something she’s observed, something she believes, something she’s learned the hard way. Let’s say it’s something like: “Posting daily on Instagram is a waste of time for most service-based businesses in 2026.”

She believes this. She’s lived it. She’s seen it in her own business and in her clients’ businesses.

But then the internal negotiation starts.

“Well, but some people do grow on Instagram. And what about that one creator who built her whole business there? And what if someone reads this and thinks I’m judging them? What if someone disagrees and I have to explain myself? What if I alienate people who love Instagram? Better to just... not say it.”

So she writes something safe instead. Something like: “There are many platforms you can use to grow your business. It depends on your goals and audience.” Which is true. And completely useless. Nobody reads that and thinks, “I need to follow this person. She sees something I don’t.”

This is the loop. She has the conviction, but she edits it out before it ever reaches anyone. And she does it because saying something real feels dangerous, and saying something generic feels safe.

Safe content doesn’t lead anyone anywhere

Here’s the thing about playing it safe with your brand: it doesn’t actually protect you. It just makes you invisible.

When you refuse to take a position, you think you’re keeping the door open for everyone. What you’re actually doing is giving no one a reason to walk through it.

People don’t follow creators who reflect back what everyone already thinks. They follow creators who show them something they hadn’t considered, who articulate something they felt but couldn’t name, who take a stand and say: this is what I believe, and here’s why.

Think about the Substacks you actually pay for and read every single time they land in your inbox. I’d bet none of them are vague. They all have a clear perspective. You might not agree with everything they write, but you know exactly where they stand. That clarity is the reason you trust them enough to give them your money.

Now think about the Substacks you’ve subscribed to but never open. What do they have in common? They’re probably well-written, probably consistent, probably covering interesting topics, but there’s nothing pulling you in, because there’s no perspective strong enough to create gravity.

That’s what vagueness does to a brand. It removes gravity.

Commitment is not the same as being controversial

I want to be clear about what I’m not saying. I’m not saying you need to be provocative for the sake of it. I’m not saying you need to pick fights, be divisive, or manufacture hot takes to get attention. That’s performance, and it’s just as empty as playing it safe.

What I am saying is that you need to decide what you believe and then actually say it. In your own voice. Without softening it until there's nothing left.

This looks different for everyone, depending on your expertise and your worldview. But here are a few examples of what commitment sounds like versus what vagueness sounds like:

Vague: “Email marketing can be a useful tool for growing your business.” Committed: “If you’re a service provider spending three hours a day on Instagram and you don’t have an email list, your priorities are backwards.”

Vague: “It’s important to find a content strategy that works for you.” Committed: “Most content strategies fail because they’re built around what performs, not around what you actually think. Flip the order.”

Vague: “AI is changing the content landscape in many ways.” Committed: “AI just made your personality the most valuable asset in your business. If you’ve been hiding behind information, you’re about to become invisible.”

The committed version might make some people uncomfortable. Good. It will also make the right people lean in. That trade-off is non-negotiable if you want to build a brand people actually care about.

The real fear underneath

When I dig into this with clients, the vagueness is rarely about strategy. It’s about fear. Specifically, it’s about three fears that almost always show up together.

The first is the fear of being wrong. “What if I commit to this perspective and then learn something that changes my mind?” This is a misunderstanding of what thought leadership is. You’re not signing a contract with your opinions. You’re sharing what you believe right now, based on everything you’ve experienced and learned. If it evolves, you write about the evolution. That’s not weakness. That’s human.

The second is the fear of exclusion. “What if someone doesn’t see themselves in what I’m saying?” They won’t. And that’s the point. Your brand cannot be for everyone. Every time you try to include everyone, you end up resonating with no one. The creators who build the most loyal audiences are the ones willing to say: this is who this is for, and by extension, this is who it’s not for.

The third is the fear of conflict. “What if someone disagrees and pushes back?” They will, and you’ll survive it. In fact, disagreement is one of the clearest signs that you’ve said something worth saying. If nobody ever pushes back on your content, your content isn’t saying anything. You’re just rearranging words that everyone already agrees with.

What commitment actually requires

Building a brand with a clear point of view isn’t about being loud. It’s about doing the quiet, uncomfortable work of figuring out what you actually believe.

This means sitting with questions like:

What do I think is broken in my industry?

What advice do I hear all the time that I fundamentally disagree with?

What have I learned from experience that contradicts the popular narrative?

What would I tell my best client over coffee that I’d never put in a public post?

That last one is the most revealing because whatever you’d say privately but not publicly is exactly what your brand is missing. That gap between what you believe and what you’re willing to publish is where your entire positioning lives. Close the gap, and you have a brand. Leave it open, and you have content that nobody remembers.

I’m not asking you to share your deepest personal struggles or make your content uncomfortably raw. This isn’t about vulnerability as performance. It’s about intellectual honesty. It’s about being willing to think out loud, take a position, and let people decide whether they’re with you.

The permission you don’t need

If you’ve read this far and you’re recognizing yourself in this, I want to tell you something you probably already know but haven’t acted on.

You don’t need permission to say what you think. You don’t need everyone to agree with you before you put it out there. You don’t need to be the definitive authority on a topic to have a perspective worth sharing.

What you need is to stop editing your convictions down to nothing and start building your brand around them.

Your Substack is not a Wikipedia entry. It’s not supposed to be balanced, neutral, and inoffensive. It’s supposed to be yours. That means it should sound like you, think like you, and occasionally make people uncomfortable the way only real honesty can.

The creators who build brands people actually follow, read, and pay for are not the ones who say the safest thing. They’re the ones who say the truest thing they can find and trust that the right people will recognize it.

Stop waiting for certainty and softening everything.

Commit to what you believe. Let it be specific. Let it be yours.

Warmly,

Andi

The Substack Audit A detailed, personalized review of your Substack: your positioning, your content, your about page, your structure. I go through everything and tell you exactly where your brand is losing people, where it’s blending in, and what to change so it actually sounds like you. You get a written audit you can work from immediately. If you’ve been publishing but something isn’t clicking, this is the fastest way to find out why. → Book your Substack Audit

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