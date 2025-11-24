You know that feeling when mid-December hits and you realize that thing you planned for your Substack back in January? Still didn’t happen.

I do. I’ve been there many times.

I want to change that over the next four weeks—with you.

Every week, you’ll get a gift from me. Not wrapped in paper, but the kind that actually works: tools to turn your Substack into sustainable income.

Four weeks, four steps. Planning, pricing, positioning, growth.

And then, when everyone slows down between Christmas and New Year, you’ll be there with a warm drink by the tree, opening up everything you’ve collected—and mapping out your 2026 strategy.

Let’s do this.

Extra Gift: Holiday pricing on annual subscriptions

The discount steps down each week, so the earlier you upgrade, the better the deal:

Week 1: ✨ 25% off annual

Week 2: 🎁 20% off annual

Week 3: 🎄 15% off annual

Week 4: ⭐ 10% off annual

Week 1 Gift: The Substack Positioning Workbook

Before you can monetize anything, you need one thing: clarity.

Week 2 Gift is coming soon.