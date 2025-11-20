Here’s what’s happening over the next four weeks.

Every Thursday, you’re getting a gift. Not fluff, actual tools and frameworks that help you monetize your Substack.

By the time we reach the end of December, you’ll have everything you need to turn your writing into a sustainable income in 2026.

And then, when the world slows down between Christmas and New Year, you can sit by the tree with a warm drink, review everything you’ve collected, and map out your strategy for the year ahead.

No rushing or pressure, just clarity, tools, and a plan that actually works.

How This Works

Four weeks. Four gifts. One complete monetization system.

I’m not revealing now what’s coming in weeks 2, 3, and 4, but I will tell you this: each piece builds on the last, and by the end of December, you’ll have a toolkit that covers positioning, conversion, pricing, and diversification.

Everything you need to make 2026 your most profitable year yet.

Plus: Holiday pricing on annual subscriptions.

The discount steps down each week, so the earlier you upgrade, the better the deal:

Week 1: ✨ 25% off annual (€59.25 instead of €79) — BEST RATE

Week 2: 🎁 20% off annual (€64)

Week 3: 🎄 15% off annual (€68)

Week 4: ⭐ 10% off annual (€72)

🎁 Start Here: My Most Popular Paid Post is Now Free for EVERYONE

Before we dive into this week’s gift, I wanted to give you context.

If you’re wondering what’s possible with Substack monetization—what actually works, what top writers are doing, how they’re making real money—I’ve unlocked my most-read paid post for everyone:

It’s the perfect starting point for what’s coming over the next four weeks. Read it, bookmark it, and then come back for Week 1’s gift.

Week 1 Gift: The Substack Positioning Workbook

Now, let’s talk about this week’s gift.

Before you can monetize anything, you need one thing: clarity.

Who are you writing for? What do you help them do? Why would someone pay YOU specifically?

If you can’t answer these in 30 seconds, your subscribers can’t either. And if they can’t, they won’t pay.

That’s what this workbook is for.

It’s 19 questions designed to pull absolute clarity out of the fog. By the time you finish, you’ll have:

✅ A crystal-clear positioning statement

✅ Language you can use in your About page and welcome emails

✅ Confidence when someone asks, “What’s your Substack about?”

✅ The foundation for every monetization decision you make in 2026

Block 30 minutes this week. Work through it. Everything else we build this month depends on this clarity.

🎁 Download This Week’s Gift

Available exclusively for paid subscribers