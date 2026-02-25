Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Florence Ukpabi's avatar
Florence Ukpabi
2d

Thank you for naming this Andi. In my head I've got a direction, and even though I post fortnightly, I think about how my next few posts will move in that direction and take my readers on that journey with me. This is very different to when I first started blogging years ago, so it must be an awareness I developed over time. What a great skill to have.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
Carl Schell's avatar
Carl Schell
1d

Very nice post. I edit at work during the day and write my own stuff at night. The former is all-encompassing, and your point about structure is critical, while the latter is put your head down and produce some words to work with. Might be too much of an oversimplification, but it's helped me keep them separate but together.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andi Bitay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture