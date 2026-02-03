This post is sponsored by me :) Join 40+ creators who found clarity through

my Substack Audit.

AI lady is making a video

You’d think someone with 800,000 YouTube subscribers knows exactly what they’re doing on every platform.

But here’s what I found when I looked at how YouTubers actually use Substack: some of them figured it out. Some of them didn’t. And the difference isn’t about follower counts or posting frequency.

It’s about understanding what Substack is for.

The ones who get it

Jules Acree has 72,000 Substack subscribers. She runs two newsletters – one about intentional living, one about motherhood. She's been writing her newsletter for 7.5 years and moved it to Substack, and here’s what she wrote about it:

“It had been so long since I felt this creative and collaborative energy buzzing.”

She cried in the shower when she made the decision to move.

That’s not someone who sees Substack as “another platform to manage.” That’s someone who found something different here.

Jules is active in Notes. She's hosting her annual challenge on Substack this year instead of YouTube. Her reason? She needs to 'meet herself where she's at' – raising a toddler, writing a book, and choosing the slower platform.

Her YouTube is polished. Her Substack is personal. The two don’t compete. They complement.

Lori Ballen runs two Substacks too. One helps women over 50 with digital marketing. The other – Fully Lived – is for women "done performing their lives and ready to actually live them."

2,700 subscribers. Not huge by YouTube standards. But she’s consistently active, writes from her own experience, and clearly treats this as its own thing – not a YouTube overflow channel.

What Jules and Lori have in common: they’re not trying to recreate their video content in text form. They’re showing a different side. The unedited side. The side that doesn’t need a thumbnail.

The ones who walked away

Simply Put with Erin On Demand started strong. 12,000 subscribers. Good engagement. She even experimented with live video on Substack.

Then, 6 months ago, she stopped posting. Her YouTube is still active. Her Substack just… sits there.

Izzy Sealey uploaded about 10 posts in a single day – clearly importing content from somewhere else. 70,000 subscribers (imported from her existing audience). But the Substack hasn’t been touched since.

It’s a placeholder. A “maybe I’ll figure this out later” space.

It's not about talent or audience size, they have both. But Substack takes time. Real time. And if you haven't figured out where it fits in your workflow and content ecosystem, it's the first thing that drops off.

The pattern

The YouTubers who stay treat Substack as the opposite of YouTube.

YouTube is performance. Substack is presence.

YouTube is edited, lit, scripted. Substack is a voice memo you’re allowed to publish.

YouTube needs thumbnails, hooks, retention. Substack needs honesty and conversation.

The successful YouTubers on Substack aren’t doing “YouTube but written.” They’re doing something they can’t do on YouTube. The personal and slower stuff. The “here’s what I’m actually thinking” stuff.

The real question

If you’re thinking about adding Substack to your ecosystem – or wondering why it’s not working – ask yourself this:

What can I do here that I can’t do anywhere else?

Substack is more than a newsletter. The more I use it, the more it feels like a blog or a magazine – long-form, intentional, built for real conversation. While YouTube is often the place for opinions, education, or vlogs, Substack has become the “let’s talk about what actually matters” space.

Of course, there’s no single right way to use it. Far from me to say “this is the only path to success.” That’s not it at all.

I recently worked with a client who has YouTube, Instagram, and an email newsletter – and we spent time figuring out what role Substack could play alongside all of that. Because adding another platform where you repeat yourself? That’s not a strategy. This isn’t like cross-posting your Instagram Reel to TikTok and hoping it hits…

Substack asks for something different. It needs care. Presence. Human moments.

It’s not “another content distribution channel.” It’s an opportunity to connect.

PS. People rarely see their own Substack the way their readers do. Which means you might not notice that you’re not coming across the way you want, or that your message is unclear.

“I made the changes you suggested and now I finally see who I’m writing for and what I’m writing about.”

I’ve helped 40+ Substack writers get clarity through my Substack Audit – to see what’s working, appreciate what they’ve built, and find their direction.

Get my Audit