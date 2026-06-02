Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emmanuelle Maréchal's avatar
Emmanuelle Maréchal
2d

Each time I saw people complaining about Substack's video and podcast features, I was always a little puzzled. I understand the concerns, but I think the platform is trying to respond to the reality that creators are now spread across multiple channels.

I'm definitely a writer first, yet I genuinely appreciate being able to integrate text, audio, and video in the same place rather than sending readers elsewhere.

What I do agree with, however, is that the subscription model could be more flexible. Not every reader wants the same level of access, and I think Substack would benefit from offering more options between free and fully paid subscriptions.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Strands of Curiosity's avatar
Strands of Curiosity
20h

A very helpful analysis of where substack is headed. I started here last month and have been really enjoying this platform

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andi Bitay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture