Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Rhonda Mária Copher, PhD's avatar
Rhonda Mária Copher, PhD
2h

Thank you, Andi. I played around with my Hungarian Ancestors page last night. So fun and easy for a non-techie.

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