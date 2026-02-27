Here’s what the default Substack pricing playbook looks like:

A small monthly fee. A yearly option that feels like a deal (roughly two months free). And a Founding Member tier with a heartfelt “support my work” message or a vague promise of extra access.

Harmless, right?

Not quite. Because this default setup was built around a platform logic, not your business logic. And if you’re running a serious creator business, those aren’t always the same thing.

What if you treated your pricing as a message to your readers and not just a default setting?

The monthly tier problem nobody talks about

Here’s the uncomfortable truth about monthly subscriptions: they’re almost perfectly designed for the wrong kind of subscriber.

Someone subscribes for a month, downloads every resource, reads through your entire archive, works through your mini-course. And then cancels. You made $8. They got everything you spent months building.

And that’s the motivated subscriber. The other kind pays for a month, reads one post, forgets about it, and cancels when they notice the charge. You got money, but no relationship either way.

Monthly tiers make it easy to take everything and leave. And people who come for a quick grab rarely become your best community members.

I’m not saying kill your monthly option, but I am saying: make it unattractive on purpose.

Price it high. Then say so.

In your tier description, be direct: “If you’re planning to stay, the annual plan makes far more sense — you save X and it’s how most of my paid readers subscribe.”

When the monthly price is $25–32/month and the annual plan is $40–50/year, the math does the persuasion for you. Nobody needs convincing. They just need to see the numbers clearly.

This isn’t manipulation. It’s honest design. You’re telling people what actually works, for them and for you. (And while we’re at it, Substack, please, consider making the monthly tier optional? Just a thought.)

Why annual subscribers build better communities

Getting readers into annual plans isn’t just better for your cash flow (though it absolutely is, you see the full revenue upfront, no monthly churn anxiety). It changes the dynamic of your community.

Annual subscribers have skin in the game. They made a real commitment. They’re more likely to show up for your exclusive chats, your live sessions, your office hours, because they’ve already decided they’re in.

And that changes what you can build. When you know your paid community is stable, you can invest in it differently: dedicated Chat threads just for them, Lives that feel like private events, behind-the-scenes emails that don’t need to work for a revolving door of monthly readers.

The community you want to build lives in annual subscribers. So build your pricing to funnel people there.

The Founding tier: think product, not charity

The Founding Member tier is where I see the most missed potential and the most awkward execution.

The common mistake: treating it as a tip jar. “Support my work at a higher level” with maybe a thank-you in the newsletter. That’s not a product. That’s hope.

Here’s the reframe that changes everything: treat your Founding tier as a separate product that lives inside your Substack.

If you offer 1:1 consulting or strategy sessions, this is the natural home for a bundled offer. Someone buys a Founding membership and gets your annual subscription plus a consulting session.

But — and this is important — don’t undercut yourself.

I see creators offering their $200 consulting session for $150 through their Founding tier, thinking the discount makes it more attractive. It doesn’t. It just makes your standalone pricing look inflated.

Here’s the better logic: charge the same as you do everywhere else for the session. The annual subscription is the bonus. Someone who comes to you through Substack gets your full service at your full price — plus a year of paid access as a gift. That’s a genuinely compelling offer without devaluing anything.

When to skip the Founding tier entirely

If you don’t have a clear, specific thing to offer at that level, don’t offer anything.

A vague Founding tier clutters your pricing page and puts your potential subscribers in an awkward spot: they’re staring at an option they don’t really understand and trying to figure out if it’s for them. Every extra thing they have to think about is one more reason to pause, reconsider, and sometimes just... close the tab.

The psychology here is simple: fewer choices, clearer action. If your monthly and annual tiers are well-designed, that might be all you need.

Only add the Founding tier when you have something real to put there.

The bigger point

Substack gives you three tiers by default. It doesn’t mean you have to use all three, or use them the way everyone else does.

Your pricing is a message. It tells readers how you see your work, who it’s for, and what kind of relationship you’re building. A monthly tier priced to gently push people toward annual is saying: I’m here for the long haul, and I want subscribers who are too.

That’s not a small thing.

Think about what your pricing is saying right now, and whether it’s actually working for the business you’re trying to build.

Warmly,

Andi

PS. If you want me to look at your specific pricing setup and think through what would work best for your audience and your offers, a Strategic Substack Audit might be exactly what you need.

