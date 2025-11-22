Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reka Sarudi's avatar
Reka Sarudi
11h

Illuminating as always! Thank you for teaching us, Andi! 💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
Alison's avatar
Alison
16h

Thanks as always Andi for your insights! If one is just starting out, would you suggest first focusing on building out your written content before focusing on visuals? Or is it better to do both in tandem?

I plan to hire a graphic designer but figured I should first have more posts before doing so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andi Bitay
Substack is the home for great culture