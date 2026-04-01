Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

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MORstyle By Sally Morrall's avatar
MORstyle By Sally Morrall
5d

Such a good read and I Iove your squiggle between sections! My notes aren’t managing more than 3/4 likes at the most it’s tough to keep at it when they rent getting seen.

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Averie In Real Life's avatar
Averie In Real Life
5d

Templates that you can save <--- Did not know this! Thank you for sharing.

Those blocks that you have in your post body, "What's New", "What Worked For Me", etc. did you build those in Substack or in Canva and dropped them in and then save them as templates?

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