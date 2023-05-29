Ten years ago, I walked away from my dream job offer.

My son was two, I'd just started freelancing, and they offered me the corporate role I thought I'd always wanted: leading a social media team at a prestigious company.

I said no.

People thought I was crazy. "You're throwing your career away," they said.

But here's what they didn't understand: I'd already found something better than a dream job. I'd found freedom.

And I've never looked back.

Hi, I'm Andi

Serial entrepreneur and content strategist who believes your expertise is enough. Your story matters. And you don't need to sound like everyone else to succeed.

For 15+ years, I've helped 200+ women build their personal brands through authentic storytelling. I've seen what works, what doesn't, and what burns people out.

Here's what I've learned: the most powerful brands aren't built on templates. They're built on truth.

As a mom, I know what it's like to build something around school pickups. As a non-native English speaker, I also know what it's like to feel like you’re starting behind or to worry that your voice isn’t polished enough.

And what I also know is what’s possible when you don’t give up at the first hurdle and when you’re willing to keep improving, imperfectly.

What you'll find here

This Substack is for you if you love to express yourself in your content. By that I mean not just creating for income and success, but putting your heart into it. When you’re not afraid to be vulnerable, to be different, and when you also love to learn how to write better, use Substack better, and build a sustainable business.

I’m not here to preach or teach about things I’ve never tried. I’m here to share my journey, my lessons, and to motivate you to show up as an introvert, a multi-passionate, a mom, a non-native, a dreamer, or anything else... Just like me, and just like you.

Connect

And if you ever feel like you’d like some extra support, there are two easy ways to work with me:

Pocket Mentoring – where we keep in touch through chat and voice notes, so you don’t have to do this alone.

Substack Audit – a one-time, friendly check-up on your publication with ideas to make it stronger and easier to grow.

→ Follow along on Instagram

→ Connect on LinkedIn

Ready to ditch the templates and find your voice? You're in the right place.