The Great Substack Shift: 2026 Predictions
Why some will leave, others will arrive, and the platform will never be the same
16 hrs ago
•
Andi Bitay
3 Things That Worked on Substack in October
Three simple moves I made this month, and the exact results they brought
Oct 25
•
Andi Bitay
Substack Pricing Strategies: There's No "Right" Price, Only Right Strategy
I analyzed what bestselling Substack writers actually charge, and found two strategies that work
Oct 23
•
Andi Bitay
88% of My New Subscribers Came From One Place (And It's Not Social Media)
What If You Stopped Promoting Your Substack on Social Media?
Oct 19
•
Andi Bitay
The Future of Influence is Depth
Why depth became the new influence, and what it means for creators who are tired of performing
Oct 18
•
Andi Bitay
Why THIS Layout Is the Best Design You Can Choose for Your Substack
And no, it's not about what looks prettiest...
Oct 15
•
Andi Bitay
Behind My Numbers: How I Got to 3,000 Subscribers (Every Strategy That Worked)
15 months, 2 viral moments, and the difference between wasting attention and converting it
Oct 10
•
Andi Bitay
The Substack Growth Strategy Everyone Calls 'Desperate' (That Actually Works)
It's not about the money. It's about giving yourself permission to show up.
Oct 7
•
Andi Bitay
My most introverted year in business (and why I'm leaning into it)
How I'm rebuilding my business around energy, not hustle, and what's happening to revenue
Oct 4
•
Andi Bitay
Substack Is Social Media (And Why That's Actually Okay)
It took burning out on metrics to realize that not all social media has to steal your soul.
Oct 2
•
Andi Bitay
September 2025
Visual Identity Is No Longer Optional for Content Creators
Colors, buttons, images... they're not decoration. They're the difference between scroll-past and subscribe.
Sep 30
•
Andi Bitay
Things I Almost Didn't Share This Week #2
Three false starts, missing Italy, and the wrong questions
Sep 28
•
Andi Bitay
