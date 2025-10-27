Ditch The Templates

The Great Substack Shift: 2026 Predictions
Why some will leave, others will arrive, and the platform will never be the same
  
Andi Bitay
72
3 Things That Worked on Substack in October
Three simple moves I made this month, and the exact results they brought
  
Andi Bitay
6
Substack Pricing Strategies: There's No "Right" Price, Only Right Strategy
I analyzed what bestselling Substack writers actually charge, and found two strategies that work
  
Andi Bitay
6
88% of My New Subscribers Came From One Place (And It's Not Social Media)
What If You Stopped Promoting Your Substack on Social Media?
  
Andi Bitay
The Future of Influence is Depth
Why depth became the new influence, and what it means for creators who are tired of performing
  
Andi Bitay
21
Why THIS Layout Is the Best Design You Can Choose for Your Substack
And no, it's not about what looks prettiest...
  
Andi Bitay
25
Behind My Numbers: How I Got to 3,000 Subscribers (Every Strategy That Worked)
15 months, 2 viral moments, and the difference between wasting attention and converting it
  
Andi Bitay
12
The Substack Growth Strategy Everyone Calls 'Desperate' (That Actually Works)
It's not about the money. It's about giving yourself permission to show up.
  
Andi Bitay
2
My most introverted year in business (and why I'm leaning into it)
How I'm rebuilding my business around energy, not hustle, and what's happening to revenue
  
Andi Bitay
33
Substack Is Social Media (And Why That's Actually Okay)
It took burning out on metrics to realize that not all social media has to steal your soul.
  
Andi Bitay
14

September 2025

